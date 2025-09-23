Pirates vs. Reds: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 23, 2025

Just last week, the Cincinnati Reds were under .500 PCT, but with five wins in a row and a slump from the New York Mets, the Reds find themselves in the third National League Wild Card spot. The goal is simple for them: to win as many against the Pittsburgh Pirates as possible to give them a good position heading into the series at Milwaukee.
The Reds are on a five-game win streak, which includes four wins against the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates, meanwhile, won two consecutive games against the Athletics, both shutouts, after losing 11 of their previous 12 games.
Pirates vs. Reds Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park
Money Line: Reds -155, Pirates +130
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 77 degrees F, 9% precipitation, Wind 3 mph out
Pirates vs. Reds Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Pirates
- Ronny Simon: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Reds
- Tyler Callihan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Carson Spiers: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Wade Miley: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Julian Aguiar: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brandon Williamson: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Ian Gibaut: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Austin Hays: day-to-day (Back)
Expected Lineups
Pirates
- CF Oneil Cruz L
- 3B Jared Triolo R
- RF B. Reynolds S
- 1B S. Horwitz L
- DH A. McCutchen R
- LF Tommy Pham R
- SS N. Gonzales R
- 2B Nick Yorke R
- C Henry Davis R
Reds
- CF TJ Friedl L
- 1B S. Steer R
- DH Gavin Lux L
- LF Austin Hays R
- RF Will Benson L
- SS E. De La Cruz S
- C T. Stephenson R
- 3B K. Hayes R
- 2B Matt McLain R
Pirates vs. Reds Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.52 ERA) of the Pirates faces off against Brady Singer (14-10, 3.86 ERA) of the Reds. A four-earned run game in his last start bumped up Oviedo's ERA to 3.52 from 2.81. He has been decent since his return from injury. Singer has been brilliant since the start of August, earning just 13 runs in 51.1 innings pitched.
The Pirates, however, have a better collective ERA of 3.10 in their last ten games compared to the Reds, who have a 3.98 ERA. Austin Hays has a .277 batting average for Cincinnati this month, while Gavin Lux paces them overall. Elly De La Cruz has continued his power-speed game. For Pittsburgh, Jared Triolo has gone 14-for-44 in their last ten games.
Prediction: Reds 5, Pirates 4
Picks: Reds ML (-155), Over 8.5 runs