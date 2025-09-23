Pirates vs. Reds: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 23, 2025

Just last week, the Cincinnati Reds were under .500 PCT, but with five wins in a row and a slump from the New York Mets, the Reds find themselves in the third National League Wild Card spot. The goal is simple for them: to win as many against the Pittsburgh Pirates as possible to give them a good position heading into the series at Milwaukee.

Ad

The Reds are on a five-game win streak, which includes four wins against the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates, meanwhile, won two consecutive games against the Athletics, both shutouts, after losing 11 of their previous 12 games.

Pirates vs. Reds Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park

Money Line: Reds -155, Pirates +130

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 77 degrees F, 9% precipitation, Wind 3 mph out

Ad

Trending

Pirates vs. Reds Game 1: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Pirates

Ronny Simon: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),

Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Reds

Tyler Callihan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Carson Spiers: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Wade Miley: 60 Day IL (Flexor),

Julian Aguiar: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Brandon Williamson: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Ian Gibaut: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Austin Hays: day-to-day (Back)

Ad

Expected Lineups

Pirates

CF Oneil Cruz L 3B Jared Triolo R RF B. Reynolds S 1B S. Horwitz L DH A. McCutchen R LF Tommy Pham R SS N. Gonzales R 2B Nick Yorke R C Henry Davis R

Reds

CF TJ Friedl L 1B S. Steer R DH Gavin Lux L LF Austin Hays R RF Will Benson L SS E. De La Cruz S C T. Stephenson R 3B K. Hayes R 2B Matt McLain R

Pirates vs. Reds Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction

Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.52 ERA) of the Pirates faces off against Brady Singer (14-10, 3.86 ERA) of the Reds. A four-earned run game in his last start bumped up Oviedo's ERA to 3.52 from 2.81. He has been decent since his return from injury. Singer has been brilliant since the start of August, earning just 13 runs in 51.1 innings pitched.

Ad

The Pirates, however, have a better collective ERA of 3.10 in their last ten games compared to the Reds, who have a 3.98 ERA. Austin Hays has a .277 batting average for Cincinnati this month, while Gavin Lux paces them overall. Elly De La Cruz has continued his power-speed game. For Pittsburgh, Jared Triolo has gone 14-for-44 in their last ten games.

Prediction: Reds 5, Pirates 4

Picks: Reds ML (-155), Over 8.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More