Pirates vs. Rockies: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 22, 2025

The Colorado Rockies (37-91) surprised everyone in their recent series by winning two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In fact, they have won seven of their last 10 games since suffering an eight-game losing streak in early August. Colorado, however, remains last in the NL West.

In contrast, their opponents, the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-74), have lost seven of their last ten games. Like the Rockies, the Pirates also took two wins against a conference leader, the Toronto Blue Jays, in their latest series. Pittsburgh is currently in last place in the NL Central standings.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park

Money Line: Pirates -192, Rockies +158

Total Runs: O/U 8.5 runs

Weather: Sunny, 82 degrees F, Wind 3 mph in

Pirates vs. Rockies Game 1: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Pirates

Tim Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Oneil Cruz: 7 Day IL (Concussion)

Rockies

Thairo Estrada: 60 Day IL (Hamstring),

Kris Bryant: 60 Day IL (Lumbar),

Jeff Criswell: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

German Marquez: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Seth Halvorsen: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Zach Agnos: 15 Day IL (Hand),

Warming Bernabel: day-to-day (Face)

Expected Lineups

Pirates

1B S. Horwitz L LF Tommy Pham R RF B. Reynolds S 2B N. Gonzales R DH A. McCutchen R CF J. Suwinski L SS Jared Triolo R C Joey Bart R 3B I. Kiner-Falefa R

Rockies

DH T. Freeman R SS E. Tovar R C H. Goodman R LF Jordan Beck R 1B W. Bernabel R RF M. Moniak L 3B Kyle Karros R CF B. Doyle R 2B Ryan Ritter R

Pirates vs. Rockies Game 1: Expert picks and Prediction

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela (4-14, 7.00 ERA) will face off against the Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 3.02 ERA). Looking at the numbers, Ashcraft should provide his team with a better start, but the Rockies' pitching staff has averaged 5.10 ERA in their last 10 games, lower than their season average of 5.99 ERA. In fact, the Pirates have a 6.46 ERA in the same stretch.

The Rockies also have a .283 collective batting average in the ten-game stretch, with players like Brenton Doyle, who has three homers in his last 10 games, doing well. For the Pirates, Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen remain the major at-bats.

Prediction: Pirates 4, Rockies 3

Picks: Pirates ML (-192), Under 8.5 runs

