Pirates vs. Rockies: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 22, 2025

The Colorado Rockies (37-91) surprised everyone in their recent series by winning two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In fact, they have won seven of their last 10 games since suffering an eight-game losing streak in early August. Colorado, however, remains last in the NL West.
In contrast, their opponents, the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-74), have lost seven of their last ten games. Like the Rockies, the Pirates also took two wins against a conference leader, the Toronto Blue Jays, in their latest series. Pittsburgh is currently in last place in the NL Central standings.
Pirates vs. Rockies Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park
Money Line: Pirates -192, Rockies +158
Total Runs: O/U 8.5 runs
Weather: Sunny, 82 degrees F, Wind 3 mph in
Pirates vs. Rockies Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Pirates
- Tim Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Oneil Cruz: 7 Day IL (Concussion)
Rockies
- Thairo Estrada: 60 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Kris Bryant: 60 Day IL (Lumbar),
- Jeff Criswell: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- German Marquez: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Seth Halvorsen: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Zach Agnos: 15 Day IL (Hand),
- Warming Bernabel: day-to-day (Face)
Expected Lineups
Pirates
- 1B S. Horwitz L
- LF Tommy Pham R
- RF B. Reynolds S
- 2B N. Gonzales R
- DH A. McCutchen R
- CF J. Suwinski L
- SS Jared Triolo R
- C Joey Bart R
- 3B I. Kiner-Falefa R
Rockies
- DH T. Freeman R
- SS E. Tovar R
- C H. Goodman R
- LF Jordan Beck R
- 1B W. Bernabel R
- RF M. Moniak L
- 3B Kyle Karros R
- CF B. Doyle R
- 2B Ryan Ritter R
Pirates vs. Rockies Game 1: Expert picks and Prediction
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela (4-14, 7.00 ERA) will face off against the Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 3.02 ERA). Looking at the numbers, Ashcraft should provide his team with a better start, but the Rockies' pitching staff has averaged 5.10 ERA in their last 10 games, lower than their season average of 5.99 ERA. In fact, the Pirates have a 6.46 ERA in the same stretch.
The Rockies also have a .283 collective batting average in the ten-game stretch, with players like Brenton Doyle, who has three homers in his last 10 games, doing well. For the Pirates, Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen remain the major at-bats.
Prediction: Pirates 4, Rockies 3
Picks: Pirates ML (-192), Under 8.5 runs