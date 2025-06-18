Pirates vs Tigers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 18, 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers will continue their three-game series Wednesday night, with the home team holding a 1-0 lead. Detroit picked up a 7-3 win in the series opener as they continue to have the best record in baseball.

Pittsburgh is sitting at 29-45 after dropping the series opener, while the Tigers improved to 47-27. The odds for Game 2 of the series are spread out, but there are still some predictions to be made.

Pirates vs. Tigers prediction

Tarik Skubal is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Andrew Heaney will be on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 2, and he has gone just 3-5 with a 3.33 ERA so far this season. Heaney is capable of pitching well, but he is also facing a great lineup in this matchup.

Oneil Cruz continues to provide a ton of power for the Pirates as he leads the way with 13 home runs. Pittsburgh just doesn't have enough talent to compete on a daily basis.

Tarik Skubal is starting this game for the Detroit Tigers, and he is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Skubal has gone 7-2 with a 1.99 ERA this season, and he should have another dominant start in this matchup.

The Tigers are a team with a ton of thunder in the lineup, and Spencer Torkelson sets the tone with 16 home runs. Detroit will get enough offense to back Skubal to win another game in this series.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Pirates vs. Tigers odds

Money Line: Pittsburgh Pirates +250, Detroit Tigers -310

Run Spread: Pirates +1.5 (+110), Tigers -1.5 (-130)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-135), Under 6.5 (+115)

Pirates vs. Tigers injuries

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Endy Rodriguez (C): 60-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL sprain)

Enmanuel Valdez (INF): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Johan Oviedo (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Dauri Moreta (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Colin Holderman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb tenosynovitis)

Detroit Tigers injury report

Will Vest (RHP): Day to day (Right pinkie finger)

Alex Lange (RHP): 60-Day IL (Recovery from lat surgery)

Matt Vierling (OF/3B): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Reese Olson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ring finger inflammation)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)

Jackson Jobe (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor strain)

Jose Urquidy (RHP): 60-Day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)

Pirates vs. Tigers picks

The Tigers are simply the better team in this matchup, and they should be the focus when making picks in this game.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -310

Run Spread: Tigers -1.5 (-130)

Total Runs: Under 6.5 (+115)

