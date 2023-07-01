The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Brewers 8-7 in a walk-off victory on Friday, and Andrew McCutchen had another outstanding game. Going 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs, it was a good game for him. Despite this, McCutchen's lifetime statistics during this annual event didn't really change.

An MLB Analyst wrote:

"Andrew McCutchen on … furries. Yep, furries."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans of fictitious anthropomorphic animal characters in literature and art known as "furries" congregate every summer at the David L. Lawrence Convention Centre on the banks of the Allegheny River. The occasion not only brings together like-minded supporters for a four-day celebration in Pittsburgh's downtown, but it also brings McCutchen's most outstanding performance.

However, McCutchen's celebration of Anthrocon began much earlier than this weekend. The yearly furry convention in Pittsburgh is called Anthrocon. On July 5, 2014, before a Pirates-Phillies game, he only tweeted "Furries". He started his elite play after recognizing furries on social media with a two-run home run during that game.

Andrew McCutchen's net worth

As of 2023, Andrew McCutchen is worth $30 million. Throughout his career, the 36-year-old has signed numerous contracts with numerous teams. In 2009, McCutchen made his professional debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. A $14.75 million club option was included in the $51.5 million contract he signed. He wanted to finish off his career with the Pirates.

Andrew McCutchen, an MLB player

He dealt with numerous other groups, including the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees. Later, he agreed to a $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, which included $3 million in buyout options and a $15 million club option.

T-Mobile, New Era Caps, Marucci Bats, and Hunt Auctions are just a few brands that have his endorsement. The above-mentioned contracts and sponsorships contributed to Andrew McCutchen's $30 million net worth. McCutchen will look to continue playing for a very long time and increase his net worth significantly.

Poll : 0 votes