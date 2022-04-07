Pittsburgh Pirates sign veteran outfielder Jake Marisnick; Baltimore Orioles make changes to Opening Day roster, add non-roster invitees

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles made some changes to their roster as opening day approaches. The Pirates signed outfielder Jake Marisnick to replace Greg Allen and the Orioles added utility player Chris Owings and catcher Anthony Bemboom.

Marisnick signs with Pittsburgh

Jake Marisnick is an MLB veteran best known for playing for the Houston Astros. He played for Houston from 2014 to 2019 before being traded to the New York Mets after the 2019 season. He split time between the Cubs and the Padres in 2021.

Marisnick had some productive seasons as a utility player in Houston, but his production has dropped since he left. He has a career batting average of .228, 61 home runs, and 207 RBIs. He has only played in 115 games over the last two seasons and hit seven home runs and 29 RBIs.

Marisnick does not have the highest expectations in Pittsburgh, but he does provide a reliable outfield glove for the Bucs.

Orioles finalize Opening Day roster

The Baltimore Oroiles made some final Opening Day decisions when they selected Chris Owings and Anthony Bemboom.

Chris Owings is a veteran utility player who has played in the MLB since 2013. He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009 and made his debut as a September call-up in 2013. He played for the Diamondbacks for six seasons and hit .250 with 31 home runs and 196 RBIs in 580 games.

Owings signed with the Kansas City Royals in 2019 but was released on May 31. The Boston Red Sox signed him after that and he played 26 games with them. He went on to play parts of two seasons with Colorado Rockies before signing with Baltimore Orioles.

Anthony Bemboom is a backup catcher who has played in the MLB since 2019. The Los Angeles Angels drafted him in 2012, but he made his debut for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019.

Bemboom's time with the Rays was short and he was traded to the Angels in July of 2019. He played parts of three season for the Angels before being claimed off waiver by the Dodgers in 2021. He never played for the Dodgers and was signed by the Orioles to a minor-league deal this past offseason.

