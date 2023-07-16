When Andrew McCutchen decided to sign a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, fans were ecstatic. After a six-year hiatus from the team that drafted him and gave him his name, the star was back for one last show before retirement.

Due to this, Pirates fans were more than a little dissapointed when it was announced that the 36-year old would be returning from a short IL stint. Andrew McCutchen was assigned to the ten-day IL on July 6 on account of a shoulder inflammation.

Although many fans originally feared the worst, the team announced on July 16 that McCutchen would be activated, and is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates We have activated OF/DH Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day Injured List, and optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to Triple-A Indianapolis.



RHP Quinn Priester was also added to the Taxi Squad.

To replace McCutchen, the team decided to option infeilder Rodolfo Castro back to Triple-A Indianapolis. In 78 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, the 24-year old, Castro, has hit .228/.317/.355 with 6 home runs and 22 RBIs. According to most fans, they wanted someone else sent down in lieu of McCutchen's return.

Comments under the news update aimed at Pirates catcher Austin Hedges poured in. Hedges, 30, is hitting a meagre .175/.226/.227 this season, and is under an identical contract to that of Andrew McCutchen's.

Matt @Matty_Ice_2k14 @Pirates Next tweet better be we optioned Austin hedges to the moon

While there is no doubt that Hedges' hitting as been subpar, defensive restrictions leave the Pirates with little choice. Their second-string catcher, Jason Delay, has never called an MLB pitching staff full-time.

Donald Rocco @drocco32 @Pirates They still have Hayes to come off . Delay has options. Endy needs to be here . Triolo should stay.

Although McCutchen's return is a momentous occasion, it looks increasingly likely that the star's last season in Steeldown will finish the same way most of his earlier ones did. With a record of 41-51, the team stands at fourth in the NL Central, 9.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen is passing the torch to a new and young Pirates team

Another exciting NL Central team, the Pirates are similar to the Cincinnati Reds when it comes to exciting young talent. Although 13 years seperate the births of Andrew McCutchen and electric youngster Ji Hwan Bae, the two are meshing in a representation of a generational succession.

It might be a decent amount of time before the team is able to seriously contend. However, McCutchen's widsom could very well live in the clubhouse long after his departure.

