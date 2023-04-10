Pittsburgh Pirates star shortstop Oneil Cruz will likely miss four months after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle suffered in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Per a statement from the Pirates, Cruz underwent a procedure to stabilize his fractured fibula and address the injury to the syndesmosis, an ankle ligament. The timeline for recovery puts Cruz in line to return to the Pirates in August.

Just as there was an inkling of optimism in Pittsburgh with the Pirates off to a 6-3 start this season, the news of Oneil Cruz's loss hits the organization like a bomb. The ballclub entered Monday a surprising one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central.

Cruz suffered the injury attempting to score in the sixth inning of Sunday's game. Charging home on an infielder grounder to third base, Cruz attempted to begin a late slide as White Sox catcher Seby Zevala leaped to receive the ball on a high throw home from third baseman Yoan Moncada. Zevala came down with the ball as Cruz was in the midst of an awkward half-slide when the two collided.

Cruz got the worst of the contact and immediately began writhing on the ground in serious pain. Pirates on-deck hitter Carlos Santana challenged Zevala, leading to the benches clearing as trainers tended to Cruz. Cooler heads prevailed and no brawl ensued.

Oneil Cruz, the Pirates' prime leadoff hitter, was batting .250 with one home run, four RBIs, seven runs scored, and three stolen bases this season. In 98 MLB games from 2021 to 2023, he is hitting .237 with 19 homers and 61 RBIs. He finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton lamented the loss of Cruz when speaking with reporters after Sunday's game, saying:

"Obviously, losing Oneil is a blow because he's a big part of what we do on both sides of the ball."

How do the Pirates fill in for Oneil Cruz this summer?

Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates after scoring

In the aftermath of Cruz's injury Sunday, Shelton moved second baseman Rodolfo Castro to shortstop, with Ji Hwan Bae taking over at second base. It is unclear if Shelton will remain with that lineup in Cruz's absence.

The Pirates called up infielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Indianapolis after Cruz's initial placement on the 10-day injured list.

