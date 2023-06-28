Andrew McCutchen ' s return to the Pittsburgh Pirates has been great for both sides. Pittsburgh got a committed veteran outfielder who still can change the outcome of a game, and McCutchen returned to a place he calls home.

McCutchen has come out guns blazing this season. He is seeing the ball well this year, having his best season at the plate since 2015. In 66 games, he's hitting .271/.394/.431 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs.

Given his success, many have speculated some teams are going after McCutchen before the trade deadline. Manager Derek Shelton has come out and put a stop to these speculations.

"Andrew McCutchen is fine right where he is"

Shelton has no plans to move McCutchen at the trade deadline. Even as a sub-.500 team, they're still in contention to win the National League Central as they're five games behind the Cincinnati Reds.

As special as McCutchen's return to Pittsburgh was, it's hard to think they would trade him away again. Pittsburgh is starting to build something special with their young talent, and they need guys like McCutchen in the lineup to keep their heads level.

He gets on base. Andrew McCutchen this season is: • 4th in MLB in BB% (16.7%)• 8th in MLB in BB (44)• 13th in MLB in OBP (.383)He gets on base. https://t.co/pR24RPUS1c

McCutchen has repeatedly said he would like to finish his career in Pittsburgh. Trading him would not only be a punch to the gut to the fanbase but McCutchen and his family.

Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates need to break out of their slump

While Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates started the season off hot, they've since cooled down. In their last ten games, Pittsburgh has a 2-8 record. The offense has been inconsistent during this stretch as well as the bullpen.

During their series with the Chicago Cubs last week, they were shut out in back-to-back games. That's far from the offense that started the year with their hair on fire and turning heads.

One of the reasons for the lack of offense recently is star outfielder Bryan Reynold's injury. He was placed on the 10-day IL on June 20 with lower back inflammation.

While the Pirates do not play in the most competitive division, they must turn it around soon. The Cincinnati Reds have risen to prominence after calling up Elly De La Cruz and getting veteran Joey Votto back in the lineup. If Pittsburgh cannot overcome this slump, they may soon be left in the dust.

