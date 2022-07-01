Predicting the 2022 MLB All-Star AL lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge & more

Names like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are circulating today after phase one of the MLB All-Star voting wrapped up. After two weeks of intense fan voting, the finalists have emerged for the last round of voting. The All-Star Game will be held on July 8 in Los Angeles, California.

There's been considerable buzz surrounding the American League's All-Star vote leaders, especially in regard to the Toronto Blue Jays. Considering they're the only Canadian team in the league, it's little surprise their players have received a large amount of votes. Their prominence is apparent even in comparison to big market teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

As of three days ago, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette had received 1,084,794 votes. That puts him far ahead of Boston Red Sox slugger Xander Bogaerts, who's in fifth for league-wide batting average with a .326 average. Bichette is batting .255 this season.

"Finalists for the MLB All Star Game have been announced"

As usual, the MLB's biggest stars are still headlining the voting polls. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge leads all American League outfielders with over 2.4 million votes. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels trails him by 300,000 votes for the second-most of any AL outfielder.

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout top the 2022 MLB All-Star AL lineup voting

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit 29 home runs this season.

From catchers to designated hitters, here are the American League vote leaders for the upcoming 2022 All-Star Game.

Catcher - Alejandro Kirk and Jose Trevino

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk leads all American League catchers in voting so far.

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is leading the way for American League catchers. The competition isn't even close behind. As of several days ago, Kirk had totaled 1,857,670 votes.

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino was closest behind with less than half that total. He had only 695,932 votes.

First base - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ty France

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads American League first basemen with over 1.6 million votes.

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France has been having an excellent season. However, he's still hundreds of thousands of votes behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the AL's first base position.

At last count, Guerrero Jr. had racked up 1,624,228 votes, while France had managed just 880,530. Regardless, it appears that Guerrero will start the game and France will be his substitute.

Second base - Jose Altuve and Santiago Espinal

The Houston Astros second baseman has hauled in 1,156,474 votes so far.

Coming into the end of the first phase of voting, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had managed to bring in 1,156,474 votes. His nearest competition is Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal, who had 943,125 votes at last count.

Third base - Jose Ramirez and Rafael Devers

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has hit 16 homers and brought in 63 runs this season.

In one of the tightest races for a starter's position around the league, Jose Ramirez is beating Rafael Devers for the American League's third base position. Three days ago, Ramirez came in with 1,219,704 votes. Devers was just behind him at 1,185,906 votes.

With both enjoying phenomenal success this season, it's going to be a tight race between Ramirez and Devers entering the final phase of voting this week.

Shortstop - Bo Bichette and Tim Anderson

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette leads his position with 1,084,794 votes

At last count, Bo Bichette was the only American League shortstop to have brought in over one million votes. He totaled 1,084,794 votes. His closest competition, Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, brought in just 844,921.

Outfield - Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and George Springer

New York Yankee Aaron Judge has earned the right to bypass the final phase of voting due to receiving the most votes out of any player in phase one.

Aaron Judge, who has hit an astounding 29 home runs this season, has raked in the votes. He's received so many that he doesn't have to participate in the final phase of voting to secure his spot. Since he accumulated the highest total in phase one (2,433,088 votes), he automatically bypasses the final phase and will start in the outfield for the American League on July 8.

"Yankees OF Aaron Judge and Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. are guaranteed starting spots in the All-Star Game"

The other two outfield positions look like they will most likely go to Blue Jays slugger George Springer and Angels superstar Mike Trout. Trout has brought in over two million votes, and Springer has managed over one million.

Designated Hitter - Yordan Alvarez and Shohei Ohtani

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has raked in 1,374,876 votes so far.

Despite being the most dynamic player in the league, Shohei Ohtani may not be a starter in the All-Star Game this season. He's eligible to start in the designated hitter position, but trailed Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez by over 300,000 votes at last count.

In total, Alvarez has 1,374,876 votes and Ohtani has 965,932.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium on July 8.

