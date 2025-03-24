Projected Mets 2025 Opening Day roster ft. Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets have alternated playoff appearances in two of the last three years, and haven't made successive playoff appearances since the 2015-16 seasons. In an attempt to halt that trend, upper management ponied up $765 million to Juan Soto, re-signed Pete Alonso, and made a number of other moves to improve the roster for Opening Day 2025 and beyond.

With the NL East also sporting two other expected 90-plus game winners in the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, the division race is expected to be heated till the bitter end. With the Mets set to open the campaign in Houston on Thursday, let's take a look at what New York's roster could look like when they take the field at Minute Maid Park.

Projected Mets 2025 Opening Day roster

Rotation

Clay Holmes Tylor Megill Griffin Canning David Peterson Kodai Senga

This starting five isn't etched in stone with the Mets set to open the regular season with both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas on the IL. For now, it'll have to do with converted reliever-turned-starter Clay Holmes getting the Opening Day start followed by Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill.

Both Kodai Senga and David Peterson are being held back for the following series in Miami against the division rival Marlins. Paul Blackburn will also be an option until the rotation returns to full health.

Bullpen

Edwin Diaz

Ryne Stanek

Reed Garrett

Jose Butto

Danny Young

Anthony Gose

Max Kranick

Paul Blackburn

The back end of the bullpen looks solid with Ryne Stanek likely to build the bridge to Edwin Diaz when the situation calls for it. The bullpen will become even stronger when A.J. Minter and Dedniel Nunez are deemed healthy enough to return.

That could be as soon as Opening Day, but nothing has been announced as of yet. Until then, arms like Kranick, Gose, Huascar Brazoban, Tyler Zuber, and Genesis Cabrera will look to prove their worth. Blackburn is also expected to play the role of long reliever should he fail to lock down one of the final rotation spots.

Infielders

Pete Alonso

Brett Baty

Francisco Lindor

Mark Vientos

Luisangel Acuna

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor represent the All-Stars of the infield. Mark Vientos will hold down the hot corner.

With second baseman Jeff McNeil to miss the start of the year due to an oblique strain and Nick Madrigal out for the foreseeable future, Baty and Acuna will get more burn in both the field and batter's box than the Mets initially expected. The duo is likely to be alternated throughout with the former better with the bat and the latter the glove.

Outfielders

Juan Soto

Brandon Nimmo

Jose Siri

Tyrone Taylor

Jesse Winker

Starling Marte

The outfield is set with Brandon Nimmo (left field), Jose Siri (center field) and Juan Soto (right field) as the locked-in everyday starters. Tyrone Taylor will be made available for spot starts when a regular is either injured or needs a day off.

Jesse Winker and Starling Marte are currently slotted in as platoon-designated hitters for the Mets, but each can play the outfield if necessary.

Catchers

Luis Torrens

Hayden Senger

Due to Francisco Alvarez suffering an unfortunate fracture of the hamate bone in his left hand that will have him sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, the Mets enter 2025 with Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger as their available back stops.

It's possible however the front office elects to sign a veteran catcher that failed to make a major-league roster before Opening Day.

