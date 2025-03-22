Projected Red Sox 2025 Opening Day roster ft. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox haven’t made the postseason in the past three seasons, and fans are getting restless. As a result, the front office made it known that they would no longer be restricted by the payroll, as evidenced by their deep push for prized free agent Juan Soto and other key names in the offseason.

While the Red Sox failed to land Soto, they did end up acquiring a solid third baseman in Alex Bregman and a Cy Young-caliber arm in Walker Buehler. With Opening Day less than a week away, here’s a look at what their 26-man roster could look like.

Projected Red Sox 2025 Opening Day roster

Infielders

After an offseason full of intrigue over who will be the team’s third baseman, manager Alex Cora is finally convinced that Alex Bregman will be manning the corner, with Rafael Devers taking up the role of designated hitter.

Kristian Campbell certainly left an impression this spring, winning the starting job at second base, with Triston Casas taking first.

Triston Casas Kristian Campbell Trevor Story David Hamilton Alex Bregman Nick Sogard

Outfielders

The usual names make up the outfield. Alex Cora will continue with the same outfield lineup of Jarren Duran (left field), Ceddanne Rafaela (center field) and Wilyer Abreu (right field).

Rob Refsnyder may remain here for the time being until management believes No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony is ready for his major league debut.

Jarren Duran Ceddanne Rafaela Wilyer Abreu Rob Refsnyder

Designated Hitter

There’s no surprise here. With Bregman taking over at third base, franchise star Rafael Devers will slot in as the designated hitter.

Rafael Devers

Catchers

Connor Wong should start behind the plate, with Carlos Narváez backing him up. Catchers.

Connor Wong Carlos Narváez

Starting pitching rotation

Garrett Crochet will take the mound for the team’s Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers on March 27. He will be followed by Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler for the next two games.

For the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation, the club could go with Richard Fitts and Quinn Priester, as the Red Sox are dealing with several injuries to key starters. Both of these pitchers should serve as options until Lucas Giolito returns.

Garrett Crochet Tanner Houck Walker Buehler Richard Fitts Quinn Priester

Bullpen

Boston Red Sox's bullpen heading into the 2025 season is filled with established veterans. The likes of Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman will be big names coming out of the pen this year.

Bryan Mata makes the roster, while Adam Ottavino may also return to the lineup after signing a minor league deal.

Liam Hendriks Justin Slaten Adam Ottavino Garrett Whitlock Aroldis Chapman (Closer) Justin Wilson Greg Weissert Bryan Mata

The Red Sox will hope this team can make the postseason out of a stacked NL East field.

