"Put the league on notice.... We back" "Needed a game like this" New York Yankees fans rejoice after blowout victory over the Oakland Athletics

The New York Yankees dominated from start to finish against the Oakland Athletics. It was the beginning of a lengthy road trip for the Yankees, and they could not have asked for a better start. Now with four straight wins, the American League East leaders look like their old selves from the first half of the season.

Busting out of a slump is never an easy task in the MLB, but this Yankees team seems to have done it. The game also marked the return of Giancarlo Stanton, one of the team's best offensive players. Stanton returned in style, connecting for a hit and tallying three RBI's. With a final score of 13-4, it's hard for Yankees fans not to be happy.

It did not take long for New York Yankees fans to start celebrating this blowout victory over the Oakland Athletics.

This is the kind of dominance that Yankees fans have grown accustomed to in the first half of the season. Now that they have it back, they never want to give it up again.

Some diminshed this victory due to their record with the Oakland Athletics. While this may be a fair critique, travelling across the country and winning in this fasion is always impressive.

This was the ideal way for the Yankees to start their time away from the home comforts of Yankee Stadium.

Many believe the New York Yankees are officially back after this win. Whenever you score 13 runs on a team, it becomes pretty difficult to argue against them. If they are back to their peak form, the entire MLB should take note.

Nothing makes a fanbase appreciate winning quite like losing does.

The real key to knowing when they are back will be if they show similar poise against the Oakland Athletics tomorrow.

For fans in New York, this late-night game was worth staying up deep into the night for.

The New York Yankees dominated every phase of the game against the Athletics, and in doing so, re-established themselves.

The New York Yankees win over the Oakland Athletics could be the start of a tremendous road trip

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics

This is the last extended West Coast trip of the regular season for the Yankees. If they can come away with more wins than losses during their time away, they will be set up nicely for the remainder of the season.

If the Yankees can have more games like this, the fans will have several more reasons to celebrate.

