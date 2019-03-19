MLB News: Questlove’s Cheesesteak launched in partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies

Questlove at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones

A man with many jobs, Questlove is a GRAMMY Award-winning musician, designer, producer, co-founder of The Roots, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon bandleader. This spring, Questlove is expanding further into the food industry as he introduces Questlove’s Cheesesteak, as made with Impossible™ plant-based meat.

Questlove first encountered the Impossible Burger™ in 2015. Immediately impressed with Impossible's meat alternative product, Questlove officially became an investor in the Silicon Valley, California based-company in 2017.

This week it was announced that Questlove’s Cheesesteak will launch at Citizens Bank Park -- home of Major League Baseball's Philadelphia Phillies -- on opening day March 28 at two locations on the main concourse, behind Sections 108 & 120. Questlove’s Cheesesteak will be sold at all 81 home games for the Phillies.

The Cheesesteak ultimately starts a new chapter this spring in Philly and is in line with the Phillies' efforts to make the world a cleaner place with their "Red Goes Green" campaign, as focused on sustainability. In addition, this summer Questlove’s Cheesesteak will also be introduced on the menu at 40 Live Nation owned and operated venues across North America, fitting into Live Nation's “Sustainability Rocks” program.

Said Questlove himself: “We first tested this product at our annual Roots Picnic music festival in Philly in 2018. Without any forewarning we offered the Cheesesteak in our VIP area which was mainly populated with friends and family and no one believed me when I told them the “meat” was not beef, but plant-based.

"My team and I saw an opportunity to roll out the product on a much larger level. To have the Phillies and Live Nation as our initial partners is great as it speaks to my love for my hometown of Philadelphia combined with my love of music. However, the goal for this product is to create a global network of restaurants and retail locations where Questlove's Cheesesteak can be purchased."

Also in the food space, Questlove's book somethingtofoodabout: Exploring Creativity with America’s most Innovative Chefs, was nominated for the James Beard Foundation Book Award for Nonfiction and won an AIGA 50 Books | 50 Covers award.

He is also the host of Food Salons -- where the paths of Michelin-starred chefs, thought leaders, and creatives in diverse fields cross under his purview -- a 2018 collaborator with Williams-Sonoma and No Kid Hungry, a member of Food Council for City Harvest, and on the boards of the Food Education Fund at Food & Finance High School and Museum of Food & Drink.

