Rafael Devers Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for Red Sox All-Star amid third base controversy

The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers have found themselves at the forefront of one of the league's top ongoing stories as Spring Training begins. The three-time All-Star has been a force for the club since his debut back in 2017, however, with the recent edition of Alex Bregman in free agency, there has been a stir surrounding the team's defensive alignment.

Ad

Despite adding a Gold Glove-award winning third baseman in the form of Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers has stated that he is unwilling to reliquish the position in order to appease his new teammate. This has led to a defensive controversy for the club, who also has top prospect Kristian Campbell vying for regular playing time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There is a growing belief that the Boston Red Sox could look to explore the trade market around Devers. Although moving a superstar of Devers' quality might be difficult to pull off, Boston has made blockbuster deals in the past, including Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While things could simply work themselves out, there is a chance that it could get interesting.

Here's a closer look at 3 potential landing spots for Rafael Devers if the Red Sox opt to trade him

#1 - Seattle Mariners

Ad

The Seattle Mariners have long been searching for help in the infield. While the team brought in veteran Donovan Solano this offseason, Devers is a different type of beast. The Mariners also have pitching depth that they could use to help facilitate a deal, including a veteran like Luis Castillo or an intriguing young arm like Emerson Hancock.

Devers could be the ultimate addition to a Mariners team that struggled last season, especially pairing him up with their electric outfielder Julio Rodriguez. It may take a few pieces to get it done, but this is the type of deal that Mariners have been seeking for a while now.

Ad

#2 - Toronto Blue Jays

Unfortunately for fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, the future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is murky at best. The 25-year-old superstar was unable to reach an agreement on a long-time extension and is now expected to explore free agency. If the Blue Jays' front office is open to moving Vladdy, they could do much worse than landing a superstar like Rafael Devers in return. This would be massive, but not unrealistic.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 - Los Angeles Dodgers

When it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's nearly impossible to rule them out on any superstar. Even though the reigning World Series champs are loaded with talent, they have a number of top tier prospects that they could package together with some of their expensive contracts to get it done.

The Dodgers have almost too many options that the team simply cannot play them all. The team could look to package several pieces to make this one work. Something about Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Rafael Devers lining up together would both be terrifying and special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback