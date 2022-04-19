ICYMI: Rafael Devers slides face-first into third base in an unbelievable scramble play between Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins

In a move worthy of a spot in "SportsCenter's Top 10," Rafael Devers produced one of the most magical plays of the day against the Minnesota Twins. In the bottom of the sixth inning, with one out and Devers on first base, Xander Bogaerts doubled off the Green Monster. The way Devers reached third base on this play was nothing short of spectacular.

MLB @MLB Rafael Devers with a WILD swim move! Rafael Devers with a WILD swim move! https://t.co/DhVTkmzYQf

"Rafael Devers with a WILD swim move!" - @ MLB

Minnesota outfielder Trevor Larnach caught the ball that bounced off the Green Monster and then threw it to third base, where Giovanny Urshela was waiting for Devers to dive in. The Dominican avoided Urshela's tag while sliding. He then avoided Urshela's second tag attempt before touching third base and being called safe by the umpire.

Minnesota challenged the call, but the umpires decided the call stood. The play was only one of a few highlights for the Red Sox as they were defeated by the Twins in this game, 3-8. Boston and Minnesota have each won two games in this four-game series.

The Red Sox fell to 5-5 while the Twins improved to 4-6. The next series for Boston is against the American League East pennant favorites, the Toronto Blue Jays, at home for a three-game series. Meanwhile, Minnesota travels to Missouri to square off against the Kansas City Royals.

Rafael Devers is heavy lifting

Devers batting for the Red Sox

Rafael Devers is doing everything humanly possible to contribute to the Boston Red Sox offense. The 25-year-old, who was selected in the All-MLB Second Team last season, won the Silver Slugger award, and was an All-Star, is currently leading his team with .349 BA and 15 base hits in 43 at-bats.

Red Sox @RedSox How does someone hit a HR on this pitch?



Be Rafael Devers. How does someone hit a HR on this pitch?Be Rafael Devers. https://t.co/buQSYOt0sE

"How does someone hit a HR on this pitch? Be Rafael Devers." - @ Red Sox

Devers also has two homers, seven runs batted in, eight runs, and three doubles to add to the stat line. The Red Sox have high goals as an organization and are expected to reach the playoffs this year. However, it will be easier said than done, because the American League East is the most competitive division in all of baseball right now.

The division-leading Toronto Blue Jays record so far is 6-4, with both the Red Sox and the Yankees at 5-5, while the Tampa Bay Rays are at 5-6. If this is a foreshadowing of what's to happen come season's end, expect the final days of the season to determine the winner of this division.

The Red Sox will be tested against the Blue Jays as they host them tomorrow at Fenway Park. Boston ace Nathan Eovaldi will face Toronto's Yusei Kikuchi on the mound. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt