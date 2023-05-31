Ramon Laureano Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the arbitration-eligible outfielder

The fact that Ramon Laureano remains on the Oakland Athletics may come as a surprise to many considering that the team has traded nearly any veteran player with trade value. However, this may be the season that the club moves on from the outfielder as he will likely be looking for a contract extension, though he remains arbitration-eligible until the 2026 season.

This season, Ramon Laureano is making $3.5 million, which will make him an affordable trade deadline target for nearly every World Series contender. Being under team control for the next two seasons may also make him an intriguing addition for teams looking for more than a rental player.

The Astros Locker WS Champs @TheAstrosLocker Ramon Laureano gets HBP facing a young Astros pitcher. Wonder if he’ll give Mushinski some pitching tips between innings Ramon Laureano gets HBP facing a young Astros pitcher. Wonder if he’ll give Mushinski some pitching tips between innings https://t.co/HcSeQF6MbI

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ramon Laureano gets HBP facing a young Astros pitcher. Wonder if he’ll give Mushinski some pitching tips between innings" - @TheAstrosLocker

While the cards are aligned for the Athletics to move on from the veteran outfielder, they are a difficult front office to read. Here are three potential destinations for the outfielder if Oakland elects to trade him this season.

#1 - The New York Yankees could use Ramon Laureano to add to their outfield depth

Entering the 2023 season, the New York Yankees had a few question marks surrounding their roster, with a glaring hole in left field being near the top of the list. A trade with the Oakland A's for Laureano could be the best for both parties as the outfielder will join a contender, and the club would help bolster one of their weaknesses.

sheffsaysftwatter @sheffsaysftwat1 Trade for Laureano after this game @yankees Trade for Laureano after this game @yankees

"Trade for Laureano after this game @yankees" - @sheffsaysftwat1

The recent release of Aaron Hicks not only opens up a spot in the lineup, but Laureano is a much cheaper, and much more useful asset than Hicks. Laureano's combination of speed and power could thrive in the potent New York lineup.

#2 - The Baltimore Orioles are legitimate contenders this season

Speaking of Aaron Hicks, following his release from the Yankees, the veteran signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles, much to the chagrin of the fans. O's supporters took to the internet to show their disapproval of the deal. However, if the team were to bring in Ramon Laureano, he would likely be welcomed with open arms, especially if Hicks hits the field for Baltimore.

AMPsportsMD @AMPsportsMD @masnRoch do the @Orioles look to make a move before deadline? IMO they need a starter which will cost, 4th OF, and 3rd Catcher. The Catcher and OF need to play a role at DH. Whats the likelihood of gettin one of these guys. Ramon Laureano, Charlie Blackmon, OR Salvador Perez. @masnRoch do the @Orioles look to make a move before deadline? IMO they need a starter which will cost, 4th OF, and 3rd Catcher. The Catcher and OF need to play a role at DH. Whats the likelihood of gettin one of these guys. Ramon Laureano, Charlie Blackmon, OR Salvador Perez.

"@masnRoch do the @Orioles look to make a move before deadline? IMO they need a starter which will cost, 4th OF, and 3rd Catcher. The Catcher and OF need to play a role at DH. Whats the likelihood of gettin one of these guys. Ramon Laureano, Charlie Blackmon, OR Salvador Perez." - @AMPsportsMD

The Oakland outfielder could be the perfect fit for the young Orioles lineup, plus his $3.5 million contract, as well as his years of team control, could make him ideal for Baltimore.

#3 - The Cleveland Guardians could look to Laureano in a deal

The Cleveland Guardians have struggled out of the gate this season, posting a 24-30 record through the first two months of the season. While they are below .500, they are only 3.5 games back of first place in the AL Central division. The lack of production from their outfield starters has contributed to their slow start.

The trio of Steven Kwan, Will Brennan and Myles Straw has combined for three home runs this season, with only Kwan sitting with a batting average over .250. While Ramon Laureano's batting average is not much better, his five home runs would give a power boost to the Guardians' outfield.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : Should a team trade for Ramon Laureano? Yep! Nope! 0 votes