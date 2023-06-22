An announcement of Jacob deGrom requiring a second Tommy John surgery sparked discussions about the challenges faced by pitchers undergoing multiple procedures.

Dr. Richard Lehman, a respected orthopedic surgeon and medical director at the U.S. Center for Sports Medicine in St. Louis, offered valuable insights into the misconceptions surrounding Tommy John surgery and its implications for pitchers, both young and experienced:

"The first thing is, about 25% of all Major League Baseball [pitchers] -- 30% -- are going to end up with the TJ -- Tommy John reconstruction. That's a pretty high number. Number two, everybody thinks, 'Hey, if I get Tommy John, I'm going to throw harder,' which is a misconception. And number three, the chances of pitching three years after your second Tommy John is not that great.

"So, yes, some guys come back and just sail, and then some guys you never hear of again. They just can't make it back, and that number is a higher percentage than you think. So, a second Tommy John's not a good thing."

Lehman shed light on the alarming fact that a significant percentage of MLB pitchers, approximately 25-30%, end up undergoing Tommy John surgery. Contrary to popular belief, this surgical procedure is not a quick fix nor a guaranteed path to enhanced performance.

Rather, it is a complex and challenging rehabilitation process that comes with no guarantees, particularly when a pitcher requires a second Tommy John surgery.

A second Tommy John surgery, especially for older pitchers like Jacob deGrom, presents even greater challenges. Lehman explained that the chances of successfully returning to the game and performing at pre-injury levels significantly decrease after a second procedure.

While outliers do exist, in pitchers who manage to reinvent their approach or add new pitches, the overall ability to throw hard and maintain endurance diminishes.

Tommy John and his career in MLB

Tommy John, a renowned baseball pitcher, enjoyed a remarkable 26-season career in MLB from 1963 to 1989.

Playing for multiple teams, including the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, California Angels, and Oakland Athletics, John left an indelible mark on the sport.

Known for his longevity and consistent performance, John was a four-time MLB All-Star and amassed an impressive 288 wins, placing him among the top pitchers not inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Beginning his professional career at the age of 18 when he was signed by the Indians in 1961, John quickly demonstrated his talent and was called up to the major leagues in 1963 after spending three seasons in the minor leagues.

He spent seven seasons with the White Sox, establishing himself as a formidable starting pitcher and earning the honor of being their Opening Day starter in 1966. In 1968, he earned his first All-Star selection but unfortunately missed the end of the season due to an injury sustained in a fight.

In 1971, after a brief tenure with the Dodgers, John suffered a severe injury when he tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) during a game. This potentially career-ending injury led to a groundbreaking surgery known as Tommy John Surgery, performed by Dr. Frank Jobe in 1974.

Remarkably, John became the first pitcher to successfully return to professional baseball after undergoing this procedure, which has since become a standard practice for many pitchers.

Following his recovery, John experienced notable success, including a 20-win season in 1977 and helping the Dodgers reach the World Series in 1977 and 1978.

He then joined the Yankees as a free agent and continued his impressive performance, securing additional 20-win seasons in 1979 and 1980. John appeared in three World Series but was unfortunate in his quest for a championship, ending up on the losing side each time.

John later played for the California Angels and the Oakland Athletics before facing uncertainty in his career. However, injuries to Yankee pitchers prompted his re-signing, allowing him to showcase his skills once again.

In 1989, he retired after tying Deacon McGuire's record for the most seasons pitched, leaving a lasting legacy on the game.

Despite his accomplishments, John's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame eluded him during his eligibility period from 1995 to 2009.

However, he remains eligible for selection by the Modern Era Subcommittee of the Veterans Committee. After his playing career, John ventured into broadcasting and managed the Bridgeport Bluefish from 2007 to the first half of 2009

