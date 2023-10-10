As the ALDS between the Rangers and Orioles heats up, Texas ace Nathan Eovaldi is turning heads. It's not just the fans or the pundits who are talking – baseball legend Alex Rodriguez has joined the conversation.

The storied Yankees slugger recently took a moment to laud Eovaldi's incredible talent and tenacity:

"In my 25 years, I've never seen a better arm, I've never seen a better worker."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A-Rod also highlighted Eovaldi's impressive record against the Orioles:

"This current Orioles roster – 145 at bats against Eovaldi, only one home run."

Eovaldi's evident mastery over Baltimore positions him as the ideal pick for Game 3 on Tuesday. His track record suggests that a sweep in three games could be on the horizon for the Rangers.

Expand Tweet

Nathan Eovaldi could lead the Texas Rangers to the ALCS

The Texas Rangers lead 2-0 in the ALDS against the Orioles. With a win in Game 3, Nathan Eovaldi could steer the Rangers to their first ALCS since 2011.

Eovaldi maintained an impressive 12-5 record and a 3.63 ERA this season.

The Orioles, on the other hand, will be starting Dean Kremer. His 2023 season has been remarkable as well.

Facing a month-long absence due to a right forearm strain, the Rangers' journey without Eovaldi was undeniably challenging. Easing him back without a minor league pitstop also proved tricky.

Further, he appeared to fall short of his usual standards in initial outings after his return. But the tide seemed to turn in the wild-card Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nathan Eovaldi delivered a stellar performance, pitching 6.2 innings, allowing only six hits and one run and striking out eight with zero walks.

Rookie Evan Carter's exceptional postseason run has also energized the Texas Rangers. Coupled with the talents of stars Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, the team might just be poised to win its first World Series.