Rangers players' wives unleash wild celebrations with Corey Seager's other half Madisyn taking center stage

The Texas Rangers won the World Series, and Madisyn Seager might have won the celebration. The wife of the World Series MVP (a two-time winner of such award) took center stage in the clubhouse, leading other Ranger wives and girlfriends in an epic celebration.

The celebrations ranged from tame and heartfelt to wild and outrageous. Seager was kneeling on the floor while another wife poured tequila into her mouth straight from the bottle. She got up clapping and cheering.

Corey Seager took home World Series MVP after leading his team to victory in just five games. It was their first-ever World Series, and Seager's second. In his other win, he was also named MVP. It was cause for celebration, and Madisyn Seager took that to heart.

The wives shared shots of the epic party to social media. Clearly, the players and coaches aren't the only ones who get to enjoy the win. They may not have played on the field, but they earned the right to go wild.

Corey Seager leads Rangers to promised land

There is a chance that Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is named MVP of the American League this year. It's a long shot, but Seager hit over .330 and smashed 33 home runs while playing good defense for a top team.

However, this award and the trophy that his team earned undoubtedly matter a little more than that one. He won the World Series MVP after blasting home runs left and right. He was great in the playoffs, and he stepped up to close it out.

When Adolis Garcia went down, there was a chance they would stumble. He's their emotional leader and had been one of their most prolific sluggers, and he walked off Game 1.

However, Seager stepped up even more in his absence, blasting a home run in Game 4 that proved to be a key win. They won Game 5 thanks to a variety of contributors, and Seager gets his award. After a long and impressive season, it's no wonder his wife took the chance to go wild.