  Rangers vs. Astros: Game 2 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 12, 2025

Rangers vs. Astros: Game 2 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 12, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jul 12, 2025 10:18 GMT
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
Rangers vs. Astros: Game 2 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 12, 2025 - Source: Imagn

After Wyatt Langford’s breakout night in Game 1, where he crushed a homer and raked in four hits to lead the Texas Rangers to a strong 7-3 win, Game 2 promises even more fireworks.

The Houston Astros, boosted by Isaac Paredes’ clutch hitting, are fired up to bounce back and even the series. With Jacob deGrom and Framber Valdez taking the mound, this battle isn’t just about stats; it’s a test of heart and will, with both teams hungry to seize control and keep the excitement rolling.

Rangers vs. Astros: Game 2 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Jacob deGrom (Rangers)

Even on his off days, Jacob deGrom’s floor is higher than most pitchers’ ceilings. Sitting at 9-2 with a stellar 2.29 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 18 starts, he’s fanned 105 hitters in 106 innings while barely allowing baserunners.

Though he gave up three runs to the Angels last time out, deGrom’s elite command and swing-and-miss stuff keep him firmly in ace territory every start.

Framber Valdez (Astros)

Framber Valdez has been Houston’s steady ace, mixing craft and control to post a solid 10-4 record with a 2.90 ERA. Even when runs sneak in, he battles through innings, like his six strong frames and seven strikeouts against the Dodgers, proving he’s a reliable force on the mound.

Hot Hitters

Wyatt Langford (Rangers)

Wyatt Langford caught fire last night, going 4-for-5 with a two-run homer to power the Rangers’ win over Houston. The rookie outfielder, batting .246 with 15 homers and 38 RBIs this season, looks like he’s finding his groove just as Texas needs him most.

Isaac Paredes (Astros)

Paredes stayed steady for Houston in Friday’s loss, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. The Astros’ third baseman continues to be one of their most consistent bats, slashing .257 with 19 home runs and 49 RBIs this year.

He’s now hit safely in five of his last six games, keeping his middle-of-the-order role secure.

Projected Lineups

Texas Rangers (Away Team)

  • 2B Marcus Semien (R)
  • LF Wyatt Langford (R)
  • SS Corey Seager (L)
  • RF Adolis Garcia (R)
  • 1B Jake Burger (R)
  • DH Jonah Heim (S)
  • C Kyle Higashioka (R)
  • 3B Ezequiel Duran (R)
  • CF Sam Haggerty (S)
  • SP: Jacob deGrom (R) - 9-2, 2.29 ERA

Houston Astros (Home Team)

  • 3B Isaac Paredes (R)
  • RF Cam Smith (R)
  • LF Jose Altuve (R)
  • 1B Christian Walker (R)
  • C Yainer Diaz (R)
  • DH Cooper Hummel (S)
  • 2B Brice Matthews (R)
  • CF Taylor Trammell (L)
  • SS Zack Short (R)
  • SP: Framber Valdez (L) - 10-4, 2.90 ERA

Injury Report

Rangers Injury Report

  • Jon Gray (wrist) – 15-day IL
  • Tyler Mahle (shoulder) – 60-day IL
  • Josh Sborz (shoulder) – 60-day IL
  • Cody Bradford (back) – out for the season

Astros Injury Report

  • Jake Meyers (calf) – 10-day IL
  • Brendan Rodgers (oblique) – 10-day IL
  • Yordan Alvarez (ankle), Cristian Javier (elbow), Luis Garcia (elbow), Ronel Blanco (elbow) – 60-day IL

Current Odds

  • Rangers Runline (–1.5): +176
  • Astros Runline (+1.5): –219
  • Total Over 6.5: –120
  • Total Under 6.5: –102
  • Rangers Moneyline: +104
  • Astros Moneyline: –126

Best Bets & Predictions

Score Prediction: Astros 3, Rangers 2

Top Bets:

  1. Astros Runline (+1.5, –219) – Valdez’s home dominance and deGrom’s modest road splits suggest Houston’s reliable edge.
  2. Under 6.5 Runs (–102) – With two elite starters controlling tempo, a tight, low-scoring night is likely.

Value Parlay: Astros +1.5 & Under 6.5 combines the safety of a quality start with a pitching-led game dynamic.

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

