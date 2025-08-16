Rangers vs. Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 16, 2025

The Texas Rangers travel to Toronto for Game 2 of their series, hoping to end a three-game losing streak against a Blue Jays squad that has controlled the season series with a 3-1 advantage.
Toronto has a strong lineup led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement, while the Rangers have Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia trying to generate runs after recent struggles.
With Toronto excelling at home and Texas struggling on the road, the series could tilt if the Rangers can’t generate timely hitting against Eric Lauer.
Starting Pitchers
Rangers: Patrick Corbin (LHP)
Patrick Corbin (6-8) enters with a 4.00 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 117 innings in 2025. In his last start against Philadelphia, he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in 4.1 innings, striking out one batter. Corbin's success relies on keeping the ball on the ground and not giving out free passes as Toronto's lineup will make him pay for mistakes.
Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (LHP)
Eric Lauer has been a stalwart for Toronto with a 7-2 record and a 2.82 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 83 innings. In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he allowed three runs on six hits and four walks in three innings. Lauer will look to command weak contact generation to keep the Rangers' power bats at bay.
Hot Hitters to Watch
Marcus Semien – Rangers
Marcus Semien has experienced a rollercoaster season, hitting .223 with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He remains a key run producer for Texas, highlighted by his two-run homer and run scored in Friday's 6-5 defeat to Toronto. Semien's ability to hit in the clutch will be crucial if the Rangers are to recover in Game 2.
Bo Bichette – Blue Jays
Bo Bichette remains a catalyst for Toronto, hitting .294 with 16 homers, 79 RBIs and 63 runs. The combination of contact, speed and power makes him a perennial threat, and he's likely to be a focal point against Corbin as the Blue Jays try to keep their series advantage.
Injury Report
Blue Jays:
- George Springer – Head, 7-Day IL
- Shane Bieber – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Bowden Francis – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Ryan Burr – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Nick Sandlin – Elbow, 15-Day IL
- Yimi Garcia – Ankle, 15-Day IL
- Anthony Santander – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Alek Manoah – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Angel Bastardo – Elbow, 60-Day IL
Rangers:
- Adolis Garcia – Ankle, 10-Day IL
- Jacob Webb – Back, 15-Day IL
- Chris Martin – Calf, 15-Day IL
- Tyler Mahle – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Cody Bradford – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Josh Sborz – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
Current Odds
Run Line: Rangers +1.5 (−158) | Blue Jays −1.5 (+129)
Total: Over 8.5 (−123) | Under 8.5 (+101)
Moneyline: Rangers +133 | Blue Jays −163
Final Score Prediction & Top Bets
Final Score Guess: Blue Jays 6, Rangers 4
Top Bets:
- Blue Jays Moneyline (−163) - Toronto’s depth and Lauer’s command give them a clear edge.
- Over 8.5 Total Runs (−123) - Both teams have capable bats, and Arlington can be hitter-friendly in clutch situations.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases - A consistent force in the middle of Toronto’s lineup with a high likelihood of extra-base hits