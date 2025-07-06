Rangers vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

The Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres will lock horns in the third and final game of the series at Petco Park, San Diego, CA, on Saturday. The first two games between these teams yielded mixed results, as the Padres defeated Texas 3-2 in Game 1, while the Rangers beat San Diego in Game 2 by a score of 7-4.

Here is a look at some key details ahead of Game 3 on Saturday:

Prediction for the game between the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres

While the first game between the two teams was closely contested, Game 2 witnessed the Texas-based team overwhelm the Padres. A brilliant performance by Wyatt Langford saw him amass 2 important runs that proved to be the difference maker.

Furthermore, Patrick Corbin also had a decent outing on the mound as he managed 3 strikeouts. While San Diego will have the home advantage, Texas might be able to pull off a victory if players like Langford and Corbin can do what they did in game 2.

Final Prediction: Texas Rangers 5, San Diego Padres 2

Odds

Moneyline: Texas +140), San Diego (-160)

Run Line: Texas +1.5 (-145), San Diego -1.5 (+125)

Total: Texas - Over 8.5 (-110), San Diego - Under 8.5 (-110)

Best Bets

Here is a look at the Best Bets via PredictEm.com:

Primary Play: Under 8.5 Runs (-110)

Strong Value Play: Rangers Moneyline (+140)

Worth Considering: Jack Leiter Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Injury Report

Texas:

Joc Pederson (Hand)

Tyler Mahle (Shoulder)

Josh Sborz (Shoulder)

Cody Bradford (Elbow)

Jon Gray (Wrist)

San Diego:

Yu Darvish (Elbow)

Carter Loewen (Undisclosed)

Michael King (Shoulder)

Ryan Bergert (Forearm)

Joe Musgrove (Elbow)

Jhony Brito (Forearm)

Projected Lineup:

Texas:

Smith — 3B

Seager — SS

Semien — 2B

Garcia — RF

Carter — CF

Langford — LF

Heim — C

Burger — 1B

Higashioka — C

Patrick Corbin - LHP

San Diego:

Tatis Jr — RF

Merrill — CF

Machado — 3B

Arraez — DH

Bogaerts — SS

Sheets — LF

Iglesias — 2B

Cronenworth — 1B

Diaz — C

Stephen Kolek - RHP

