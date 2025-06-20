Rangers vs Pirates: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 20, 2025

The Rangers travel to Steel City to kick-off a three-game set against the Pirates that is scheduled to begin on Friday night. Texas are coming off a shocking sweep at the hands of the Royals at home while Pittsburgh claimed one game from their series against the Tigers.
Jacob deGrom will start the proceedings in Game 1 for the visitors opposite Mike Burrows. DeGrom has quietly built up an All-Star-caliber season for Texas with a 6-2 record, 2.19 ERA, 0.91 ERA, and 80 strikeouts across 82 1/3 innings this year.
Rangers vs. Pirates recent form and records
With their three-straight losses to the Royals, Texas now finds itself in fourth-place in the AL West. They hold a 36-39 record and have now been overtaken by the vastly inferior Angels squad in the standings.
The Pirates, meanwhile, are still rock bottom in the NL Central with a 30-46 record. The silver lining for the squad is the even 19-19 record they've established at home in what is shaping up to be another forgettable campaign.
Rangers vs. Pirates odds
Money Line: TEX (-169), PIT (+156)
Run Spread: TEX -1.5 (-105), PIT +1.5 (-112)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (-112), U 7.5 (-106)
Rangers vs. Pirates injuries
TEX injury report
- Cody Bradford (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Josh Sborz (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Nathan Eovaldi (SP): 15-day IL (triceps)
- Joc Pederson (1B): 10-day IL (hand)
- Jon Gray (SP): 60-day IL (wrist)
- Tyler Mahle (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
PIT injury report
- Johan Oviedo (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Bryan Reynolds (OF): paternity
- Tim Mayza (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Justin Lawrence (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jared Jones (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Emmanuel Valdez (1B): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Colin Holderman (RP): 15-day IL (thumb)
- Endy Rodriguez (1B): 10-day IL (shoulder)
Rangers vs. Pirates projected lineup
TEX projected lineup
- Josh Smith (1B)
- Wyatt Langford (LF)
- Corey Seager (SS)
- Marcus Semien (2B)
- Evan Carter (CF)
- Jake Burger (DH)
- Josh Jung (3B)
- Adolis Garcia (RF)
- Jacob deGrom (SP, 6-2 | 2.19 ERA | 80 K)
PIT projected lineup
- Oneil Cruz (CF)
- Andrew McCutchen (DH)
- Spencer Horwitz (1B)
- Nick Gonzales (2B)
- Joey Bart (C)
- Alexander Canario (RF)
- Adam Frazier (LF)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (3B)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS)
- Mike Burrows (SP, 1-1 | 4.24 ERA | 25 K)
Rangers vs. Pirates picks and game prediction
With ace Jacob deGrom in fine form, the already troubled Pirates offense will find it even harder to produce runs against the two-time Cy Young winner. Expect a comfortable victory for the visitors in Game 1.
Run Line: TEX -1.5 (-105)
Total Runs: U 7.5 (-106)
Prediction: TEX wins, 5-1