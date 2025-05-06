Rangers vs. Red Sox: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 6, MLB 2025

A pair of teams eager to secure a series win will open a three-game set Tuesday as the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox square off at Fenway Park. Texas took three of four from Boston when the clubs met in Arlington back in late March.

Nathan Eovaldi returns to the venue he became a star in to make his eighth start, while Lucas Giolito will toe the bump for the second time since returning from the IL.

Rangers vs. Red Sox recent form and records

Texas

Since sweeping the Angels at home back in mid-April, the Rangers have amassed a grand total of five wins and zero series wins in their last 16 games. The horrific 5-11 record finds them a game under .500 for the season and down $287 for $100-per-bet MLB bettors.

A majority of the deficit has been accrued on the road where the Rangers have amassed a 5-10 record to sit $432 in the red for their supporters.

Boston

The Red Sox logged wins in each of their last two openers, but went on to drop the overall series to both the Blue Jays and Twins. They enter this series a .500 team at 18-18, resulting in the team sitting $357 in the red for MLB bettors.

The Red Sox have been a slightly better ball club at home where they sit a single game over .500 and down $169 overall against the odds.

Injuries

Texas

Kyle Higashioka C 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Kumar Rocker SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Cody Bradford RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Jon Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist

Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Boston

Triston Casas 1B 10 Day IL - Knee

Walker Buehler SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Masataka Yoshida LF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Richard Fitts SP 15 Day IL - Pectoral

Kutter Crawford SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Chris Murphy RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Zach Penrod SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Patrick Sandoval SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.11 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 30 hits (3 HR) & 10 ER with a 46:3 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 6 hit (0 HR) & 1 ER ball with an 8:0 K/BB ratio vs. Athletics last start.

3-1 with a 5.03 ERA & 39:13 K/BB ratio in 53.2 career IP thrown vs. the Red Sox.

2-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 22:3 K/BB ratio in 24.2 IP on the road in 2025

Lucas Giolito (0-0 4.50 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 5 hits (2 HR) & 3 ER with a 7:2 K/BB ratio in one 2025 start.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 5 hit (2 HR) and 3 ER ball with 7:2 K/BB ratio at Toronto last start.

4-1 with a 3.15 ERA & 37:12 K/BB ratio in 34.1 career IP thrown vs. the Rangers.

0-1 with a 13.50 ERA and 7:6 K/BB ratio in 6.2 career IP thrown at Fenway Park.

Must-Watch Hitters

Texas

Josh Jung hasn't gotten out to the best of starts slashing .274/310/.411/.721 with only two home runs and nine RBIs, but the righty mashes 4-seam fastballs and will get a steady diet of them squaring off against Lucas Giolito.

He's +135 to collect 2+ bases and 7/1 to hit a home run at DK making the third baseman one to target in the player props market for the series opener.

Boston

Alex Bregman has been a nightmare for opposing pitchers to deal with at Fenway Park. The righty is slashing .286/.408/.540/.948 in front of the Beantown crowd with three home runs and 15 RBI. Most impressive is his 11:11 K/BB ratio.

The Red Sox' third baseman has seen Nathan Eovaldi very well, with five of his 10 overall hits in 35 at-bats going for extra bases, including a pair of home runs.

Rangers vs. Red Sox MLB 2025 Betting Odds

Tuesday 5/6 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Texas Rangers -120 -1.5 +136 O 8.5 -120 Boston Red Sox +100 +1.5 -162 U 8.5 +100

Rangers vs. Red Sox expert picks and game prediction

Texas is 2-1 when Nathan Eovaldi has taken the ball for a series opener to date. The last time he took the mound for an opener on the road, he fired six innings of shutout ball at the Giants to help lead the Rangers to the 2-0 win. This will only be Lucas Giolito's second start of the season, and his initial appearance was rocky at best.

With each bullpen ranked out in the middle of the pack, attack this series opener from a first five innings perspective at DraftKings Sportsbook and look for Texas to hold a lead before Eovaldi hands it over to the relievers.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction: Texas Wins 5-3

