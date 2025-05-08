Rangers vs. Red Sox: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 8, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox are set to meet up for the series finale on Thursday afternoon, at Fenway Park. Both the Rangers and Red Sox have managed to pick up a win in this series, making this game the rubber match.

Texas is coming into this game with a record of 18-19, while Boston is currently sitting at 19-19 on the season. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction as to how things will play out on Thursday.

Rangers vs. Red Sox prediction

Rafael Devers is a leader of the Red Sox - Source: Imagn

The Texas Rangers have been getting the job done on the mound this season as they come into this game with a team ERA of 3.46. Jack Leiter will try to continue that trend on Thursday, but he is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA so far this season.

Wyatt Langford is having a big season at the plate for the Rangers, as he leads the team with six home runs and a .280 batting average. The Rangers are still waiting for some other stars to get going, and that could plague them in this game.

Brayan Bello will make the start for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, and he is currentl 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA this season. Bello typically gives his team a chance to win every game, and that will be a key in this one as well.

Alex Bregman is really turning it on for the Red Sox as he leads the team with 9 home runs and 30 RBIs. Boston should do some damage at the plate in this game as they roll to a win.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 6, Texas Rangers 4

Rangers vs. Red Sox odds

Money Line: Texas Rangers +120, Boston Red Sox -145

Run Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-175), Red Sox -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN), Under 9.5 (-120)

Rangers vs. Red Sox injuries

Texas Rangers injury report

Kevin Pillar (OF): 10-Day IL (Lower back inflammation)

Kyle Higashioka (C): 10-Day IL (Mild left intercostal strain)

Kumar Rocker (RHP): Early May (Right shoulder impingement)

Cody Bradford (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow strain)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist fracture)

Boston Red Sox injury report

Romy Gonzalez (INF): Day-to-day (Back tightness)

Kutter Crawford (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right patellar soreness)

Richard Fitts (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right mild pectoral strain)

Masataka Yoshida (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)

Walker Buehler (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Triston Casas (1B): 10-Day IL (Ruptured patellar tendon)

Rangers vs. Red Sox picks

The Red Sox should be the focus when making picks on Thursday afternoon, and they are the betting favorites for a reason.

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -145

Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN)

