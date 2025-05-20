Rangers vs Yankees: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 20, 2025

The Texas Rangers will head to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game set beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. This is the first matchup of the AL teams this season.
Rangers vs. Yankees recent form and records
The Rangers are 25-23 and third in the AL West. They have won seven of their last 10, but lost their last game. Texas is coming off a series split with the Houston Astros.
New York enters Tuesday's matchup at 27-19. It leads the AL East and is 7-3 in its last 10 games. The Yankees won their last game and took the series against the New York Mets.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
Patrick Corbin (3-2, 3.35 ERA and 29 strikeouts) vs. Will Warren (2-2, 4.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts)
Patrick Corbin was 6-13 with a 5.62 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 174.2 innings pitched for the Washington Nationals last year.
Last start: Six innings, four hits, three runs, one walk and nine strikeouts.
Career vs. Yankees: 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31.1 innings (five appearances).
Will Warren was 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 22.2 innings last season.
Last start: Five innings, four hits, two earned runs, one walk and nine strikeouts.
Career vs. Rangers: N/A
Must-watch hitters
Rangers
Josh Smith has been a reliable hitter for the Rangers this year. He leads them with a .295 average and 1.5 bWAR.
Wyatt Langford has provided a lot of the power for Texas. He leads the team with nine home runs and has an .811 OPS.
Yankees
Aaron Judge continues to dominate the MLB. He's still hitting over .400 with 15 home runs, 41 RBI, a .490 on-base percentage and 71 hits.
Cody Bellinger has been red hot in his last five games. He has nine hits in 20 at-bats, six extra-base hits, seven RBI and three walks.
Injuries
The latest Yankees injury update mentioned that Luis Gil will be on the mound in a couple of weeks for his rehab. For the Rangers, Kumar Rocker is working towards a rehab assignment in the minors.
Rangers vs. Yankees betting odds
Rangers vs. Yankees expert predictions
The pitching matchup isis fairly even. Will Warren has been lights out in his last two starts. Patrick Corbin has also been strong this season, although he's been one of baseball's worst since 2020.
On offense, Texas has been lackluster, while the Yankees possess one of the best in the league. They have the best team OPS at .822, which is better than everyone individually on the Rangers except Corey Seager (who doesn't qualify with 26 games played).
Prediction: Yankees 7, Rangers 5