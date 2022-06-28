Ranking the 5 best MLB ballpark traditions

Which MLB team has the best ballpark tradition? Well, each has its own culture, significance and importance. Often, the origins of these storied baseball customs have been lost to time. But MLB fans make sure to keep them alive. Here are the five best MLB ballpark traditions. They range from sentimental to hilarious.

1."New York, New York" played by the New York Yankees after every home game

The song "New York, New York" is obviously nostalgic for the city. Every Yankee home game ends with the song, which makes perfect sense. The song plays over the speakers as soon as the boys win a game. The tradition started in 1980 when then-owner George Steinbrenner, a big Sinatra fan, heard the crooner's version of "New York, New York." The boss was so enamored with it that he chose to play it in the Bronx following games.

2.The Chicago White Sox walk out to "Thunderstruck"

When a team first steps onto the field at Guaranteed Rate Field, the behind-the-scenes DJ always plays the heavy metal album "Thunderstruck." The energy gets listeners revved up for the game right away. The custom is so cherished that its discontinuance previously caused controversy. The custom was revived at the following game, despite widespread Twitter criticism.

3. Kansas City Royals: The Fountains

The Kaufmann Stadium in Kansas City is one of the oldest ballparks in the big leagues. It features a fountain that activates at the beginning of games and on home runs.

In the unlikely event that a home run is hit into it, you might see a few wet Royals fans because it is the largest privately funded fountain in the world.

4. Los Angeles Angels: Rally Monkey

On June 6, 2000, the Angels rallied to defeat the Giants in the bottom of the ninth inning after the Ace Ventura monkey and the words "Rally Monkey" were shown on the video board.

The Angels hired the Friends' rally monkey shortly after it made its debut on the sitcom.

It attracted widespread attention in 2002 when the Angels overcame a 5-0 deficit to win Game 6 of the World Series in seven innings.

5. All-You-Can-Eat Pavillion: MLB Los Angeles Dodgers

With the opening of the All-You-Can-Eat Pavillion in 2008, the Dodgers adopted the city of Los Angeles' reputation as a major gastronomic destination.

The ticket is good for exactly what it says it is. This ticket allows some of the more ravenous Dodger fans to indulge in an endless supply of Dodger Dogs, a staple of baseball in Los Angeles.

Crazy right? Which one’s your favorite MLB ballpark tradition?

