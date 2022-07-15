Ranking the 5 best moments in All-Star Home Run Derby history

The All-Star Home Run Derby has always been one of the highlights of the All-Star week for fans. Being able to watch the league's best power hitters go head-to-head on baseball's biggest stage is always entertaining.

The Home Run Derby has brought back many memories over the years. Here we'll look at five of the best moments in the history of the All-Star Home Run Derby.

#5. 2017: Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby in Miami

Aaron Judge during the 2017 T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Miami.

Number five on the list comes from 2017, when a young Aaron Judge put on a brilliant showing in Miami to win the Home Run Derby. Judge hit 47 home runs in total to win the crown.

#4. 2016: Giancarlo Stanton launches 61 moonshots at Home Run Derby in San Diego

Giancarlo Stanton during the 2016 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Stanton won the contest by hitting 61 home runs throughout the rounds.

The next moment on the list comes from 2016. Giancarlo Stanton's 61 home runs were enough to take home the crown in San Diego. He defeated runner-up and 2015 champion Todd Frazier in the final round.

#3. 2021: Shohei Ohtani puts on a show at the Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani during the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field, Denver, Colorado.

In last year's contest, Shohei Ohtani competed in the Derby for the first time and did not disappoint. Ohtani and Juan Soto battled against one another in the opening round. Soto won by a score of 31-28 home runs in double-overtime. Truly an epic battle.

#2. Bryce Harper wins the 2018 Home Run Derby

In 2018, Bryce Harper stole the show, winning the contest with a total of 45 home runs. In each of the three rounds, Harper won by just one home run in each round.

#1. 2019: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Joc Pederson showdown at the All-Star Home Run Derby

In 2019, the All-Star weekend saw one of the most thrilling Home Run Derbys in the history of the game. In the second round, a young Vladimir Guerrero Jr. faced off against Joc Pederson in an epic battle. Guerrero defeated Pederson by one home run in the round.

Comment your thoughts on the list below.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far