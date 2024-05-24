Ranking the 5 best Shohei Ohtani home runs since MLB debut

There's no denying the global impact of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. The two-time American League MVP has continued to leave fans wondering what he will do next, thanks to his abilities on the mound and at the plate.

A true superstar of the game, Shohei Ohtani has already made a case for having his etched in the National Baseball Hall of Fame even though he has only played seven seasons in the majors.

With the Los Angeles Angels and now the Dodgers, Ohtani has been at the forefront of many iconic moments, including clutch home runs and mindblowing pitches.

Five best home runs of Shohei Ohtani's MLB career

#1 His first career home run (2018)

It's difficult to make a list of the best home runs of a player's MLB career without including the one that got the ball rolling.

The highly coveted Japanese star didn't take long to launch one over the fence. Ohtani made his MLB debut on March 29, 2018, and his first career home run came a few days later, on April 3, 2018, off Cleveland Guardians (Indians at the time) starter Josh Tomlin.

#2 Ohtani's longest home run ever (2023)

The two-time MVP has proven time and time again that he's one of the best hitters in the MLB, thanks to his elite discipline, hand-eye coordination and power.

There has never been a time that this power was more on display than on June 30, 2023. A member of the Los Angeles Angels at the time, Ohtani crushed a mammoth 493-foot home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tommy Henry.

#3 Shohei's 100th career home run (2022)

Shohei Ohtani will cross off many milestones in his career, but one of the most important ones came on May 14, 2022, against the Oakland Athletics.

The two-run home run came off A's pitcher Adam Oller, giving the Japanese star an even 100 home runs for his career. While it may not have come during a tight game, it was an incredibly important moment for the star.

#4 Ohtani's first Dodgers home run (2024)

After one of the most anticipated offseasons, Ohtani signed a massive 10-year, $700 million deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Immediately following the deal, the pressure was on both the Dodgers and Ohtani to succeed out of the gates.

While fans had to wait nine games, Ohtani finally recorded his first career home run with the Dodgers. The star crushed a 430-foot home run off San Francisco Giants reliever Taylor Rogers, kicking off his new era in style.

#5 Ohtani creates an incredible MLB record (2021)

During Shohei Ohtani's incredible 2021 MVP-winning season, the former Los Angeles Angels star created a record that may stand for a long time.

The star became the first to throw a 100 mph pitch and crush a 115 mph home run in the same game, on April 4, 2021, during a showdown with the Chicago White Sox.

This ridiculous performance may stand on its own for some time, but it may have sparked a rise in two-way prospects working their way up to the MLB.

Many times we look back on a player's career and retroactively speak of their impact on the game, Shohei Ohtani is changing the game as we speak.

