Ranking the bottom 5 owners in MLB

What makes someone a bad MLB owner?

There can be many reasons. From trading away valuable players to mismanaging money so badly it leads to bankruptcy, some owners are utterly unsuitable as Major League Baseball team owners. Here’s our list of the 5 worst owners in the MLB.

#1 Frank McCourt, Los Angeles Dodgers

Frank McCourt served as the owner and chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dodger Stadium from 2004 to 2012.

Was he a failure as an owner?

Absolutely. He managed to walk away with roughly $1 billion in his pockets, despite financing 100% of the $430 million he needed to complete the purchase of the team in 2004. The franchise was bankrupt by 2011.

Later, the Dodgers reestablished themselves and went from a bankrupt team to World Series champions after the Guggenheim group saved the organization from McCourt.

#2 Jeffrey Loria, Miami Marlins

In 1999, Jeffrey Loria assumed ownership of the Montreal Expos. The team folded under his ownership and was sold to the MLB commissioners' office for $120 million in 2002. The MLB team eventually relocated to Washington, D.C., and became the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, Loria purchased the Miami Marlins for $158.5 million. He moved his Expos' front office and on-field staff, along with their office equipment, to Florida. His time in Miami wasn't any better than it had been up north. Yes, the Marlins did win the World Series in 2003, but Loria immediately dismantled the team and cut its salary.

#3 Ken Kendrick, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been owned by Ken Kendrick for the past 17 seasons (from 2003 to the present). Kendrick has a record of no World Series championships. Kendrick has had six managers throughout those 17 years, and they have consistently been a below-average squad.

Talented first baseman Paul Goldschmidt should have been the foundation upon which the Diamondbacks built their organization, but in 2018, they, instead, elected to trade him to the St. Louis Cardinals. Since Kendrick is unwilling to spend money on top-tier players, the Diamondbacks are unable to retain their great talent.

#4 George Argyros, Seattle Mariners

The five years that Argyros has been the Seattle Mariners' owner have been unsuccessful and turbulent. A two-year battle ensued for the team's contract to play in the Kingdome. It resulted in a new lease arrangement for the club. The deal and King County Executive Randy Revelle's defeat in an election marked a low point in Argyros' relationship with the Seattle community.

George Argyros has changed his stance from saying that "patience is for losers" to saying that "time is what develops winners."

The #Mariners struggle to figure out former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, who throws 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball to lead Detroit to a 4-1 win in the series opener.

#5 Harry Frazee, Boston Red Sox

Late in 1916, Frazee acquired the Boston Red Sox. Over a five-year span, which began in 1918, the cash-strapped owner dealt away 17 of his best Boston players.

The error is unquestionably the most severe and most frequently mentioned case of owner incompetence in MLB history.

The squad was saved in 1933 by Tom Yawkey, who brought them back to life. The effects continued to cause reverberations throughout the Red Sox Nation for nearly a century. Boston eventually captured its first world championship since the pre-Frazee period in 2004.

