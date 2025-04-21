Ranking top 10 baseball prospects ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft

There are a number of ways that teams are able to improve their rosters, including trades and free agency, however striking gold in the MLB Draft can arguably have the biggest impact. In recent seasons, we have seen the likes of Paul Skenes and Adley Rutschman go with the top pick and change their franchises forever.

Although there are no guarantees in the MLB Draft, landing the right prospect at the right time can help set up a franchise for years to come. The 2025 class might not be a top-loaded as some previous iterations, there are plenty of propsects who could make a name for themselves in Major League Baseball.

Ranking the top 10 prospects heading into the 2025 MLB Draft

#10 - Xavier Neyens, 3B

Xavier Neyens is only 18-years-old but has already drawn comparisons to Atlanta Braves slugger Austin Riley. Neyens is not only an elite power-hitter but he is a rather strong defender at third base and also possesses a rocket arm while making his throws.

#9 - Seth Hernandez, RHP

One of the top pitchers in the class is Seth Hernandez. The high school standout has a variety of pitches that could help him thrive in the Majors, with his upper 90s fastball and mix of offspeed throws being some of the best of the bunch. He could easily climb this list by the time the draft comes around.

#8 - Kruz Schoolcraft, 1B/RHP

Kruz Schoolcraft is one of the most interesting players entering the 2025 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-8 two-way player could be a force on both sides of the ball. It may come as no surprise that he can hit the high 90s with his fastball and could develop into an above average hitter as a professional. Some lists have Schoolcraft ending up with the Toronto Blue Jays at 8th overall.

#7 - Marek Houston, SS

Marek Houston has flashed his ability to perform as an elite defender, and while there are a few questions about his skills at the plate. That being said, he locked down defense and potential to improve at the dish is something that could see him climb draft boards.

#6 - Billy Carlson, SS/RHP

A two-way prospect who can excel in the infield as well as on the pitcher's mound, Billy Carlson is one of the most intriguing talents in the MLB Draft. As a hitter, he has five-tool potential and as a pitcher, his fastball can hit the mid-to-high 90s when needed.

#5 - Jace LaViolette, OF

Jace LaViolette might have one of the highest ceilings in the class given his ability to launch home runs at a alarming rate. That being said, he has shown a few areas where he can improve, including cutting down on strikeouts, however he could be a true superstar if everything clicks.

#4 - Aiva Arquette, SS/2B

A promising middle infielder who can rack up hits, while also possessing enough power to make an impact for his club. At 6-foot-5, Avia Arquette could launch 20+ home runs at the Major League level as he continues to develop. The Colorado Rockies have the 4th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and Arquette could be a significant piece for the club moving forward.

#3 - Tyler Bremner, RHP

Tyler Bremner can hit the upper 90s on his fastball and leave batters guessing with his elite change up, making him one of the most exciting pitching prospects in the entire class. He won't remain on the draft board very long this summer.

#2 - Jamie Arnold, LHP

Arguably the best pitcher in the 2025 MLB Draft class, Jamie Arnold is a southpaw who is able to rack up strikeouts, while also limiting baserunners thanks to his control. Arnold might be have the best chance to supplant Holliday as the top pick.

#1 - Ethan Holliday, SS/3B

Ethan Holliday might be the most likely prospect to be taken with the first overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Son of former All-Star Matt Holliday and brother of Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, Ethan has all of the tools to become a true slugger in the Majors.

