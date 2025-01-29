Ranking top 10 MLB closers heading into the 2025 season ft. Josh Hader and Devin Williams

The number of elite closers in MLB might be deeper than it has ever been. There are a number of elite relievers coming out of the bullpen with the game on the line. MLB clubs have been adding as many top-tier, reliable relievers as possible, especially when the postseason rolls around.

Elite closers can be the difference between winning and losing, especially with the number of loaded offenses across the league. From flamethrowers to pitching maestros who rack up strikeout after stikeout in order to preserve a save, the league is in good hands in terms of bullpen arms.

Top 10 closers heading into the 2025 MLB season

#10 - Andres Munoz

Andrez Munoz was excellent in 2024, however, his saves totals suffered as a result of the Seattle Mariners struggles last season. That being said, the 26-year-old posted a 2.12 ERA with 22 saves and a 0.961 WHIP, earning the first All-Star selection of his career. The future is bright for the Mexican reliever.

#9 - Kirby Yates

Kirby Yates defied all odds last season, coming out of nowhere to deliver the best season of his career. At 37, not even the Texas Rangers could have predicted just how strong Yates would be, establishing himself as one of the best closers in the game. He could easily climb this list, however, at his age, there is a chance that time could catch up to him in 2025.

#8 - Robert Suarez

Another first-time All-Star in 2024, Robert Suarez was a force for the San Diego Padres, posting a career-high with 36 saves. Last season was his first time as a full-time closer, and he didn't disappoint. His stock will only continue to climb if he can continue to be one of the games top shutdown closers.

#7 - Felix Bautista

There's a case to be made for Felix Bautista to be considered one of the top 3 closers in baseball. The 6-foot-8 giant has been as reliable as possible throughout his MLB career so far, bu, it remains to be seen how the Baltimore Orioles star will rebound after undergoing Tommy John Surgery and missing the entire 2024 campaign.

#6 - Mason Miller

Mason Miller was the talk of the MLB community last season for lighting up the radar gun for the Athletics. Last year, Miller earned an All-Star selection, as well as finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. At only 26, Miller has a chance to get even better as he gains more experience in the Majors.

#5 - Edwin Diaz

For several years, Edwin Diaz was widely considered one of the best closers in baseball. Nevertheless, he has struggled with inconsistencies and injuries recently, however, on any given night, the 30-year-old can be untouchable. The New York Mets superstar will be a key to the team's potential success this upcoming season.

#4 - Ryan Helsley

Ryan Helsley might be one of the most underrated players in baseball. He may not be considered one of the highest profile closers in the same tier as Josh Hader or Edwin Diaz, but he as been as elite as possible out of the bullpen. The St. Louis Cardinals star led the Majors with 49 saves in 2024 and should continue to be one of the best in the game.

#3 - Josh Hader

Josh Hader has been considered one of the best at the position for years now, something that will continue in 2025. Like Edwin Diaz, Hader has been inconsistent at times in recent seasons, but when he's healthy and locked in, it's game over for his opponents.

#2 - Devin Williams

Devin Williams might not be a household name among casual fans, but following the high-profile move to the New York Yankees, he soon will be. If Williams can remain healthy for most of the season, he has a realistic chance to lead the league in saves.

#1 - Emmanuel Clase

What else is there to say about Emmanuel Clase? The 26-year-old is in a different tier from the rest of the closers, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting, that's how good he was in 2024. The three-time All-Star finsihed 2024 with an unfathomable 0.61 ERA over 74.1 innings of work. While there can be a debate about the other pitchers on this list, there's no debate that Clase is the best closer in baseball.

