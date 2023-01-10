Ranking the top 3 players who have been MLB: The Show cover athletes

"MLB: The Show" is the ultimate baseball video game. The game was developed by PlayStation Studios and has been a favorite for baseball fans since its very inception.

The first edition was MLB 06: The Show, which featured then-Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz. Ortiz was instrumental in leading the Red Sox to victory in the 2004 World Series, their first win in 86 years.

In this article, we will be counting down the top athletes ever to appear on the cover of this epic video game series.

Top 3 MLB: The Show cover athletes

#3 Joe Mauer | 2010 and 2011

Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins is the only player to date to appear on the cover of two editions of "MLB: The Show," doing so in both 2010 and 2011. The St. Paul, Minnesota native spent the entire 15 years of his career with the Minnesota Twins, making him nothing short of a legend in the Twin Cities.

Jeff @MNTwinsZealot 10 years ago: Joe Mauer plays MLB 11: The Show on Playstation with Jimmy Fallon. 10 years ago: Joe Mauer plays MLB 11: The Show on Playstation with Jimmy Fallon. https://t.co/gpiVRpNVxi

In 2009, the year before his face graced the cover of the game, Mauer was by far the best hitter in the league. That season, he led the MLB in batting averages, on-base percentage and slugging average, winning the AL MVP Award that year.

#2 Fernando Tatis Jr. | 2021

Appearing on the 2021 edition of "MLB: The Show," San Diego Padres sensation Fernando Tatis Jr. was the youngest player ever to achieve the feat. He was about to enter his third season in the MLB when he was selected for the game's cover in 2021.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Fernando Tatis Jr. has been announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 21.



At 22 years old, he is the youngest player ever chosen for the cover. Fernando Tatis Jr. has been announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 21. At 22 years old, he is the youngest player ever chosen for the cover. https://t.co/SNezxCWNb7

He narrowly lost out on the Rookie of the Year Award in 2019 after hitting 22 home runs and 52 RBIs. However, Tatis Jr. certainly lived up to his "MLB: The Show" cover athlete image the year he found himself on the cover. The then-22 year old hit an NL-best 42 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Unfortunately, for the game franchise, Tatis Jr. was discovered to be using performance enhancing drugs the following season, scarring his reputation.

#1 Aaron Judge | 2018

"MLB: The Show" has a habit of predicting the future. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was selected as the cover athlete in 2018 after hitting a league-best 52 home runs the previous season.

YankeesMuse @YankeesMuse Aaron Judge is currently playing Road to the Show on beginner mode Aaron Judge is currently playing Road to the Show on beginner mode https://t.co/mNzwZo8QRh

"Aaron Judge is currently playing Road to the Show on beginner mode" - @ Yankees muse

However, the game's developers could never have predicted his record-smashing 62 home-run season that fans were treated to in 2022. Perhaps Aaron Judge can expect to be asked to be on the next edition of "MLB: The Show."

