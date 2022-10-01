Ranking the Top 5 greatest MLB playoff series of all time

What was the best MLB playoff series in history? With the 2022 playoffs upon us, it is time to look back on some of the best playoff series that we have ever seen.

The New York Yankees, Houston Astros and LA Dodgers have all propelled their way to the top of their divisions this year. All the teams look poised to take a serious amount of airtime. Let's look back on some of the past MLB playoff series that will stand in our memory for a long time Here are the Top 5 greatest MLB playoff series of all time

5 - 2012 ALDS - Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics

A series steeped in action and fireworks. The Detroit Tigers finished 2012 with a 88-74 record, giving them the top spot in their division. The star of the playoff series for them was Justin Verlander. Verlander pitched 16 innings over two games.

Closer Grant Balfour developed a true dislike of Tigers batter Victor Martinez, who staged a rivalry between the two players. In the rubbermatch of the playoff series on Oct. 11, Verlander pitched a four-hit shutout to win the series.

4 - 1975 World Series - Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox

Any baseball fan will know how dominant the Cincinnati Reds were throughout the 1970s. In 1975, they won their first World Series since 1940. The Reds finished the 1975 season with a 108-54 record, which is by far the best record in the league.

Baseball Time Machine @TheBaseballTM On October 22, 1975, Carlton Fisk produced one of the most iconic moments in baseball history. He "waved" his 12th inning home run fair. winning game 6 of the World Series for Boston. On October 22, 1975, Carlton Fisk produced one of the most iconic moments in baseball history. He "waved" his 12th inning home run fair. winning game 6 of the World Series for Boston. https://t.co/5CtD4PnXaB

This was in no small part because of Pete Rose, who led the league in runs scored and doubles with 47 of them. The Reds scored off an RBI single from Joe Morgan to win Game 7 in the ninth inning. Pete Rose was named World Series MVP after going 10-for-27 with five walks.

3 - 2004 ALCS - Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Anytime two of the most heralded teams in baseball get to meet up, there is bound to be some fanfare. The Boston Red Sox, under manager Terry Francona, went behind 3-0 in the series after losing Game 3 19-8.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Christian Vazquez: “As I was running the bases, I remembered David Ortiz walking it off in 2004. It felt special.” Christian Vazquez: “As I was running the bases, I remembered David Ortiz walking it off in 2004. It felt special.”

After David Ortiz hit a walk-off to win Game 4 for the Red Sox, the team came alive. A seventh game was forced that saw Johnny Damon hit a Grand Slam that saw the Red Sox win the game 10-3, completing an unprecedented comeback.

2- 2001 World Series - New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The New York Yankees had all of America behind them in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. After going behind 3-1 in the playoff series against the D-Backs, the Yankees needed some magic. In Game 5, on Halloween 2001, the Yankees were down 3-1 in the game

They tied it up in the ninth inning before Derek Jeter walked it off, earning the nickname "Mr. November." Similarly, Alfonso Soriano walked it off again for the Yankees in the 12th inning of Game 6. Unfortunately, the Yankees lost the series in the seventh game.

1 - 1992 World Series - Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Only twice has the World Series ended in a walk-off home run. The first time was in 1960 and the second was in 1993 in Toronto.

1993 World Series Game 6, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays.

The defending World Series champion Blue Jays had gained their first world title the year prior. Jays hitter Joe Carter hit a 3-run home run off Phillies closer Mitch Williams to give the Canadian franchise its second title in as many years. The Blue Jays have not won a World Series since.

