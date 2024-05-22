Ranking the top 5 most valuable MLB free agent contracts signed in 2024 right now ft. Shohei Ohtani

Last offseason was a memorable one with MLB free agents like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking center stage. There was no shortage of talent spread across the free agents that were available.

Some teams took a gamble on a player and it paid off while others signed star players for what they were worth. So today, we look at the top five most valuable free-agent contracts signed in 2024.

Top five most valuable MLB contracts signed last offseason ft. Shohei Ohtani

#5 - Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani was the talk of the offseason. He finally became a free agent following six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While that is a lot of money, he is arguably the best thing in baseball. He is a generational talent and will return to being a two-way player following the 2024 season.

#4 Amed Rosario

Amed Rosario signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been stellar for the club so far, hitting .294/.308/.412 across 40 starts, Rosario has been huge in the field, playing multiple positions this year including the middle infield and outfield.

#3 Reynaldo Lopez

Reynaldo Lopez and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract last offseason. While he was brought in to bolster the bullpen, he has worked as a starter with Spencer Strider out for the season.

He has been an effective starter for the club, making eight starts so far. Across those eight starts, he holds a 2-1 record with a 1.54 ERA.

#2 - Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Kansas City Royals, and has been lights out this season. Across 10 starts, Lugo holds a 7-1 record with a 1,79 ERA, the lowest in the American League.

He alongside other arms has made for a dominant rotation in Kansas City. They hold a 3.40-team ERA, ranking them eighth across MLB.

#1 Shota Imanaga

Shota Imanaga has been one of the best signings this off-season. He agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract with the Chicago Cubs over the winter and has turned into the team's ace.

Imanaga has started eight games this season, compiling a 5-0 record with a league-leading 0.84 ERA. While he did not get a lot of hype in free agency, he sure is now.

