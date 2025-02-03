Ranking top 7 MLB prospect hitters heading into the 2025 season ft. Dylan Crews and Travis Bazzana

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, there are a lot of good prospects. However, not all of them are ready to make a splash in the league just yet, but the future is bright. Some of these players will come up and dominate at the big-league level in a few months. Here's a look at some to keep an eye on.

Best hitting prospects for 2025 MLB season

7) Travis Bazzana

Travis Bazzana is the 10th overall prospect in baseball (Imagn)

The first overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, Travis Bazzana has already become one of the best prospects in baseball. His lengthy college career has helped him get to the A+ level and he's projected to debut in 2025 with the Cleveland Guardians.

6) Carson Williams

Carson Williams is the Rays' top prospect (Imagn)

Carson Williams was picked in the 2021 draft and he's about ready to make his debut. He's the ninth-ranked prospect in baseball overall and the Tampa Bay Rays' top prospect. He has quickly made his way through the minors and is projected to arrive in the big leagues this season.

5) Kristian Campbell

Kristian Campbell plays multiple positions (Imagn)

Kristian Campbell is a rare prospect. He can play two infield positions and the outfield, listed as a shortstop/second baseman/outfielder. He's also the seventh-best prospect in baseball, but not the top prospect for his team, the Boston Red Sox. He is expected to debut in 2025.

4) Max Clark

Max Clark is still a couple of seasons away (Imagn)

Max Clark was drafted in 2023 with Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford and others who have already made their MLB debuts. He was a high schooler so he wasn't ready for the big leagues. Currently in A+ at 20 years old, the Detroit Tigers player is not expected to debut until 2027.

3) Dylan Crews

Dylan Crews is the fourth-best prospect in MLB (Imagn)

Dylan Crews might have been forgotten from his loaded draft class, but he's poised for a huge season. He already made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Washington Nationals and had 0.5 fWAR in 31 games despite an 80 wRC+. When the bat comes around, he will have a huge breakout.

2) Walker Jenkins

Walker Jenkins is ranked third among all prospects (Imagn)

Walker Jenkins was a big win for the Minnesota Twins in the loaded 2023 draft. They played the lottery and did well, moving up to fifth overall, well above their original record would've had them picking. That allowed them to get Jenkins. He's still only in AA, but he is the MLB's third-ranked prospect.

1) Roman Anthony

Roman Anthony is the second-ranked prospect in baseball (Imagn)

Roman Anthony would be the MLB's top prospect if not for Roki Sasaki, who is hardly like the rest of these prospects. He is the top hitter in the minors. Drafted in 2022, the Red Sox prospect has rushed through the minors and was invited to Spring Training for the 2025 season and could make the opening day roster.

