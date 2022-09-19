"Rays legend" "Should come back to the Rays for a retirement tour with Longoria" - Tampa Bay Rays fans honor David Price as legendary pitcher announces retirement

Legendary pitcher David Price is retiring. The 37-year old left-hander has finally decided to hang up his glove at the end of the season. Fans have already begun to share their appreciation for the long career that he has given them.

Fans will always remember Price as an integral member of the Tampa Bay Rays, where he spent 7 seasons from 2008-2014

David Price, a Tennessee native, made a name for himself pitching at Vanderbilt University. 15 years later, he will be remembered as one of the most dynamic pitchers of the modern age of Major League Baseball.

David Price announces retirement, fans urge him to come back to where it all began for him

David Price began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays after being drafted 1st overall in the 2007 MLB Entry Draft. From the early days, the Rays organization knew that they had something special on their hands.

In 2009 - his first full season - Price put forth an underwhelming performance, posting an ERA of 4.42 and a record of 10-7. However, it wasn't long until the young Price hit his stride.

Price found his way, a record of 19-6 and an ERA of 2.72 led him to his first All-Star appearance in 2010. In 2012 Price posted a league-best ERA of 2.56, which was enough to earn him his first Cy Young Award.

Price continued to pitch in Tampa Bay until 2014, when he was shipped to the Detroit Tigers in a trade deadline blockbuster deal. Over his 6 years with the Rays, Price posted a record of 82-61 and an ERA that hovered around 3.

David Price then embarked on a journeyman career which saw him pitch for the Red Sox, Blue Jays and eventually the Dodgers. David Price was the pitcher of record in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, which saw the Boston Red Sox clinch the title for the second time in 5 seasons.

Jerry McCloy @JerryMccloy @MLBONFOX @BNightengale @USATODAY Nothing else to prove. Got a couple of rings. Maybe 1 more coming. But he spends too much time on the IL. @MLBONFOX @BNightengale @USATODAY Nothing else to prove. Got a couple of rings. Maybe 1 more coming. But he spends too much time on the IL.

A 5-time All-Star, Price has shown his age. He has battled injuries and he has not started a single game for the Dodgers this season.

Fans will always associate Price with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays were his first team and the franchise that he made the largest impact on. Since Price announced his intent to retire at the end of the 2022 season, many have honored his contribution to the game on Twitter.

Price will likely come up in the news in years to come as a serious contender to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

