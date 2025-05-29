Rays vs Astros: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 29, 2025

A pair of strong American League teams will begin a series on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Houston Astros. Both teams are in the playoff race, and this should be an excellent series.
Tampa Bay holds a 28-27 record while Houston is 30-25. Here is a look at the series opener and some predictions.
Rays vs. Astros prediction
The Tampa Bay Rays will have Shane Baz on the mound, and he has gone 4-3 with a 4.94 ERA. He continues to overwhelm opponents with his fastball, but he has to find a way to be more consistent.
Brandon Lowe is having a big season at the plate as he has belted 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He will need some help in this series as Houston will likely score a handful of runs.
Isaac Paredes is leading the charge for the Astros on offense, hitting 11 home runs. Houston has been streaky on offense, but they can be great when they get things going.
Ryan Gusto will be on the mound and he should be able to pitch well enough to keep the Astros in this game. It's going to be a tight battle to begin the series; however, Houston will get the win.
Prediction: Houston Astros 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3
Rays vs. Astros odds
Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays -105, Houston Astros -115
Run Spread: Rays -1.5 (+160), Astros +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)
Rays vs. Astros injuries
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
Jonny DeLuca (OF): 60-day IL (Right shoulder strain)
Kevin Kelly (RHP): 15-day IL (Left gluteal strain)
Jake Mangum (OF): 10-day IL (Left groin strain)
Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 60-day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Hunter Bigge (RHP): 15-day IL (Right lat strain)
Houston Astros injury report
Christian Walker (1B): TBA (Right hand)
Ronel Blanco (RHP): 15-day IL (Torn UCL)
Spencer Arrighetti (RHP): 15-day IL (Broken right thumb)
Yordan Alvarez (LF/DH): 10-day IL (Right hand muscle strain)
Cristian Javier (RHP): 15-day IL (Tommy John surgery)
J.P. France (RHP): 60-day IL (Torn right shoulder capsule)
Rays vs. Astros picks
Tampa Bay may be a slight favorite in this matchup but the focus should be on Houston when making picks.
Money Line: Houston Astros -115
Run Spread: Astors +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-120)