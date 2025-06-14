The Mets are looking to turn an ugly page around after losing the series opener against the Rays in Queens. Juan Soto and his squad were utterly out-hit, 13-7, as the game ended 7-5.

Tylor Megill is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season for New York. He has posted a 5-4 record with a 3.76 ERA and 84 strikeouts. For the Rays, Drew Rasmussen is scheduled to start. The impressive 29-year-old has recorded a 5-4 win-loss tally with a 2.22 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.

Rays vs. Mets recent form and records

Tampa Bay currently sits third in the stacked American League East with a 37-32 record. The team has won seven of its last 10 games and currently holds a surprising 14-12 record on the road.

Despite the loss, the Metropolitans are still the top dogs in the NL East with a 45-25 record and are 4.5 games ahead of the closest team. What's even more impressive is the MLB-best 27-8 record at home turf for Carlos Mendoza's men.

Rays vs. Mets odds

Money Line: TB (+120), NYM (-130)

Run Spread: TB +1.5 (-194), NYM -1.5 (+161)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (+113), U 7.5 (-135)

Rays vs. Mets injuries

TB injuries

Shane McClanahan (SP): 60-day IL (triceps)

Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Hunter Bigge (RP): 15-day IL (lat)

Jonny DeLuca (CF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Nate Lavender (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Alex Faedo (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Richie Palacios (LF): 10-day IL (knee)

NYM injury report

Nick Madrigal (3B): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Kodai Senga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Mark Vientos (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Sean Manaea (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Jose Siri (CF): 10-day IL (tibia)

Frankie Montas (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Drew Smith (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

A.J. Minter (RP): 60-day IL (lat)

Jessie Winker (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Brooks Raley (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Rays vs. Mets projected lineup

TB projected lineup

Josh Lowe (RF)

Brandon Lowe (2B)

Yandy Diaz (DH)

Jonathan Aranda (1B)

Junior Caminero (3B)

Jake Magnum (LF)

Kameron Misner (CF)

Taylor Wells (SS)

Danny Jansen (C)

Drew Rasmussen (SP, 5-4 | 2.22 ERA | 59 K)

NYM projected lineup

Francisco Lindor (SS)

Brandon Nimmo (LF)

Juan Soto (RF)

Pete Alonso (1B)

Jeff McNeil (2B)

Ronnie Mauricio (DH)

Tyrone Taylor (CF)

Brett Baty (3B)

Francisco Alvarez (C)

Tylor Megill (SP, 5-4 | 3.76 ERA | 84 K)

Rays vs. Mets picks and game prediction

With the home field advantage, the Metropolitans are slightly favored in the matchup. The biggest talking point, however, is the battle on the mound, as Rays starter Drew Rasmussen has only given up two earned runs across the last 29 innings he's pitched. It should be a neck-and-neck battle with the Rays barely edging the hosts.

Run Line: TB +1.5 (-194)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (+113)

Prediction: TB wins, 3-2

