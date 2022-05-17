"Really? If you read the tweet again, I said enough with the talk about the Ohtani 'baseball'" - Michele Tafoya refuses to budge from her tweet on Los Angeles Angels broadcast and Shohei Ohtani after severe criticism online

Former NFL sideline reporter and Fox News guest Michelle Tafoya is taking a lot of heat for her take on "too much Shohei Ohtani." After being celebrated by the Los Angeles Angels broadcast crew for hitting the 100th home run of his Major League Baseball career against the Oakland Athletics, Tafoya took umbridge with the Angels broadcast crew constantly harping on the achievement of the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player and got very defensive when she received backlash online.

"Really? If you read the tweet again, I said enough with the talk about the Ohtani 'baseball.' IMHO, the broadcast went overboard showing the actual BALL — maybe more than they showed Ohtani. The home run was fantastic, the coverage of the physical baseball was a little much."

Perhaps, Tafoya has a point. After all...

Shohei Ohtani became the second player in the history of Major League Baseball to strike out 250 batters and hit 100 home runs, the first since Babe Ruth

It's hard to imagine any reporter being taken seriously if they said that New York Yankees broadcasters were going "overboard" when highlighting the accomplishments of Babe Ruth. So rather than give TaFoya more time...I'm going to talk about Shohei Ohtani.

"All 100 Shohei Ohtani homers. Enjoy the Sho."

The two-way superstar is the pinnacle of greatness. It's one thing to accomplish something only the Great Bambino has in baseball. But Ohtani is on another level. He is slugging .472 after a cold start to the 2022 campaign and pitching to a 2.78 earned run average. Oh...and he's doing it while communicating with his teammates in his second language while competing against the best athletes from across the globe, something the Babe never had to deal with. In fact, Ruth had given up pitching by age 27.

Ohtani is a trailblazer and pioneer. He dominates at multiple positions in an era where athletes are trained to hone a skill as soon as it is identified and exposed to the greatest advancements in sports science. The best part? It seems like he's just getting started.

With the support of Mike Trout, the elite strategy of manager Joe Maddon, and the natural ability that hasn't been seen for nearly a century. Let one thing be clear, there is no such thing as too much Shohei Ohtani because the world has never seen a man like Shohei Ohtani.

