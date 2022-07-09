Recap: Best moments from yesterday's MLB action | July 7, 2022

There were many memorable moments in yesterday's slate of MLB games.

Here are some of the highlights in case you missed them.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: 10-0

The New York Mets scored 10 runs and held the Miami Marlins scoreless in a one-sided battle at Citi Field. J.D. Davis was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and hit the first grand slam of his MLB career. James McCann also had a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Miami was held to just two hits and zero walks, while they made two errors.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: 5-6

The New York Yankees narrowly won on the road in spectacular fashion against their bitter rival, the Boston Red Sox. The game started off one-sided with Josh Donaldson, an MLB veteran, hitting a grand slam in the third inning. However, the Red Sox rallied back from a five-run deficit to make it a one-run game.

Both bullpens had impressive performances, and no runs were scored in the last four innings.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: 2-1

The San Diego Padres beat their divisional rival, the San Francisco Giants, 2-1 in extra innings. Padres starter Musgrove had a fantastic outing with one hit, four walks, and no runs after seven innings pitched.

San Diego blew their 1-0 lead with two outs in the ninth inning. However, they still managed to win with an Alfaro walk-off ground rule RBI double in the 10th inning. Padres' left fielder Jurickson Profar was injured and had to leave the game on a stretcher when he collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams. They crashed when they both tried to catch a fly ball to shallow left field in the fifth inning.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals: 2-3

The Atlanta Braves played the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Thursday. Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider had an impressive game with 12 strikeouts and zero runs allowed through six innings. He broke MLB records by striking out every single one of his first nine outs, although the outs did not come consecutively.

Neither team scored until the seventh inning. The game was tied at 1-1 at the end of nine innings. The Cardinals hit an RBI sac fly to take the lead in the top of the 10th, and the Braves evened the score again with Olson's single to center field. Pinch Hitter Dylan Carlson drove in the game-winning run for the Cardinals in the 11th. Atlanta didn't respond in the bottom half of the inning.

MLB recap

Yesterday's games were filled with exciting moments and thrilling games. There were grand slams, extra-inning games, pitching gems and new records set.

