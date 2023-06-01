Boston Red Sox General Manager Chaim Bloom has been under fire from fans after the team suffered another defeat under his management. The Red Sox fell to the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-4 defeat on Wednesday, and fans were not happy with the lineup selected for the game.

Baseball fans are notoriously fickle-minded and any decision by the management that backfires is criticized severely. That is exactly what happened as the Red Sox succumbed to the Cincinnati Reds and lost the series.

Bloom has been with the Boston Red Sox since October 2019. The 40-year-old had a miserable start to his tenure after finishing last in the American League in his first season. With the team struggling, Red Sox fans have been divided over their opinion on Bloom's tenure. While some are critical of him, others are more understanding and think that he has done a good job with limited resources.

Following the loss to the Reds, Bloom's critics came up with their latest call to sack him, calling him the "absolute worst GM in the history of the MLB."

"Chaim Bloom is inexcusable. Period. Schmerio," one fan wrote on Twitter. "The absolute worst GM in the history of the MLB."

Alurg @TL21359 @DanBFox1287 If Chaim Bloom is here next year I would be very surprised, it just hasn’t worked out plan and simple @DanBFox1287 If Chaim Bloom is here next year I would be very surprised, it just hasn’t worked out plan and simple

Daniel Fox @DanBFox1287 Yoshida was a win. But believing Kikè is a major league shortstop is one of the most inexcusable decisions of the Chaim Bloom tenure Yoshida was a win. But believing Kikè is a major league shortstop is one of the most inexcusable decisions of the Chaim Bloom tenure

John Goodman @JohnLGoodman #redsox @RedSox lose again to to Reds. With each loss, we get closer to the end of the Chaim Bloom era and baseball mediocrity. #BloomBall @RedSox lose again to to Reds. With each loss, we get closer to the end of the Chaim Bloom era and baseball mediocrity. #BloomBall #redsox

Marcus Klusacek @marcus_klusacek @BostonStrong_34 Pathetic team. This is what happens when you roll out this last place lineup, via Chaim Bloom. @BostonStrong_34 Pathetic team. This is what happens when you roll out this last place lineup, via Chaim Bloom.

eion @eionfalance @RedSox how does chaim bloom still have a job? @RedSox how does chaim bloom still have a job?

The Boston Red Sox remain at the bottom of their division after their latest defeat on Wednesday. The defeat also meant that they had already lost the series with one game still left to play. Fans have a problem with some of Bloom's selections, such as using Enrique Hernandez as shortstop, when many believe that he's not good enough for the role. Others have criticized his bullpen and the seeming lack of motivation to challenge for a postseason spot

How long does Chaim Bloom have to turn things around with the Red Sox?

While there are still many in the MLB world who think that Boston Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom is doing a good job with the resources he has at his disposal, others are tired of seeing the team at the bottom of the division. While they have already lost the series against the Reds, their next series is against division leaders Tampa Bay Rays and a good result there would go a long way for Bloom in keeping the haters at bay.

