Boston Red Sox General Manager Chaim Bloom has been under fire from fans after the team suffered another defeat under his management. The Red Sox fell to the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-4 defeat on Wednesday, and fans were not happy with the lineup selected for the game.
Baseball fans are notoriously fickle-minded and any decision by the management that backfires is criticized severely. That is exactly what happened as the Red Sox succumbed to the Cincinnati Reds and lost the series.
Bloom has been with the Boston Red Sox since October 2019. The 40-year-old had a miserable start to his tenure after finishing last in the American League in his first season. With the team struggling, Red Sox fans have been divided over their opinion on Bloom's tenure. While some are critical of him, others are more understanding and think that he has done a good job with limited resources.
Following the loss to the Reds, Bloom's critics came up with their latest call to sack him, calling him the "absolute worst GM in the history of the MLB."
"Chaim Bloom is inexcusable. Period. Schmerio," one fan wrote on Twitter. "The absolute worst GM in the history of the MLB."
The Boston Red Sox remain at the bottom of their division after their latest defeat on Wednesday. The defeat also meant that they had already lost the series with one game still left to play. Fans have a problem with some of Bloom's selections, such as using Enrique Hernandez as shortstop, when many believe that he's not good enough for the role. Others have criticized his bullpen and the seeming lack of motivation to challenge for a postseason spot
How long does Chaim Bloom have to turn things around with the Red Sox?
While there are still many in the MLB world who think that Boston Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom is doing a good job with the resources he has at his disposal, others are tired of seeing the team at the bottom of the division. While they have already lost the series against the Reds, their next series is against division leaders Tampa Bay Rays and a good result there would go a long way for Bloom in keeping the haters at bay.