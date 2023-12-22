Red Sox Hot Stove: 3 players Alex Cora's side could pivot to as Yoshinobu Yamamoto dream fades

The Boston Red Sox are one of the potential landing spots for Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That being said, it appears more likely that they are falling behind other contenders, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

If this does prove to be true, the Boston Red Sox will have plenty of options they can consider this offseason. The team has been linked to a number of talented players so far but has little to show for it. They have made a series of trades, including sending Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees and landing Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals.

A closer look at three other players the Boston Red Sox could add this offseason

#1 - Jonathan India

Jonathan India is one of the most talented infielders on the trade market. The Cincinnati Reds veteran has reportedly been made available by the team, with a number of teams interested in landing him in a deal.

"The #RedSox are heavily pursuing a trade with the #Reds involving Jonathan India. The young 2nd baseman would provide a much needed bat in Boston’s lineup" - @mlb_ann

One of those teams could be Boston, who could use an upgrade at their infield positions from an offensive perspective, as he rates rather poorly from a defensive standpoint.

#2 - Jordan Montgomery

After winning the World Series with the Texas Rangers, Jordan Montgomery has emerged as one of the most coveted starting pitchers on the open market. Montgomery could be a major addition to Boston's pitching rotation, which needs at least one or two more arms.

"The Red Sox when we sign Yamamoto and Jordan Montgomery" - @fadelinez_

#3 - Corbin Burnes

One of the top pitchers in the MLB, Corbin Burnes' time with the Milwaukee Brewers appears to be coming to an end. The Brewers are reportedly looking to move on from the talented pitcher before he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

If Boston is able to land Burnes from the Brewers, it would be a massive upgrade to their pitching rotation. Not only would he help them this season, but the team could then sign him to a long-term extension.

