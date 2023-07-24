Red Sox Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The Red Sox have had a struggling first half so far, team is expected to be buying in this year's trade deadline. Internal sources have revealed the team is yet to clarify its approach regarding changes but its evident team needs some meaningful additions to its roster if it plans to make a decent playoff run. The team has been performing good lately and is expected to make sensible moves to win 'now'.

