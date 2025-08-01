Red Sox vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 1, 2025

The Boston Red Sox (59-51) will host the Houston Astros (62-47) in the first game of their three-game series on Friday at Fenway Park. Both teams enter the series opener on the back of series wins.

While the Red Sox won consecutive games to seal a series win against the Minnesota Twins, the Astros went back-to-back against the Washington Nationals to win their series.

The Astros comfortably lead the American League West, holding a 4.5 lead over the second-place Seattle Mariners. However, the Red Sox are in the thick of the playoff race as they are behind the New York Yankees, second in the AL East.

The Red Sox are one of the better teams at home with a 34-21 record at home and will need to make home advantage count against the high-flying AL West leaders.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game 1: Betting Odds

Time: Friday, 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park

Money Line: Red Sox (+115), Astros (-137)

Runs: Over 8 runs (-110) Under 8 runs (-110)

Red Sox vs. Astros Game 1 Injuries

Boston

Marcelo Mayer: 10 Day IL

Luis Guerrero: 15 Day IL

Zack Kelly: 15 Day IL

Triston Casas: 60 Day IL

Nick Burdi: 60 Day IL

Justin Slaten: 60 Day IL

Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL

Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL

Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL

Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL

Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL

Houston

Jake Meyers: 10 Day IL

Isaac Paredes: 10 Day IL

Jeremy Pena: 10 Day IL

Lance McCullers: 15 Day IL

Shawn Dubin: 15 Day IL

Brandon Walter: 15 Day IL

Yordan Alvarez: 60 Day IL

Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL

Red Sox vs. Astros Game 1: Prediction and picks

The Astros are the favorites heading into the series opener despite being on the road. They are expected to do the business at Fenway Park on Friday with perennial All-Star Jose Altuve in red-hot form at the plate. Altuve is coming off a four-hit game against the Nationals, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Picks: Astros (-137), Over 8 runs (-110)

Prediction: Astros 6, Red Sox 4

