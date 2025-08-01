Red Sox vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 1, 2025

The Boston Red Sox (59-51) will host the Houston Astros (62-47) in the first game of their three-game series on Friday at Fenway Park. Both teams enter the series opener on the back of series wins.
While the Red Sox won consecutive games to seal a series win against the Minnesota Twins, the Astros went back-to-back against the Washington Nationals to win their series.
The Astros comfortably lead the American League West, holding a 4.5 lead over the second-place Seattle Mariners. However, the Red Sox are in the thick of the playoff race as they are behind the New York Yankees, second in the AL East.
The Red Sox are one of the better teams at home with a 34-21 record at home and will need to make home advantage count against the high-flying AL West leaders.
Red Sox vs. Astros Game 1: Betting Odds
Time: Friday, 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park
Money Line: Red Sox (+115), Astros (-137)
Runs: Over 8 runs (-110) Under 8 runs (-110)
Red Sox vs. Astros Game 1 Injuries
Boston
Marcelo Mayer: 10 Day IL
Luis Guerrero: 15 Day IL
Zack Kelly: 15 Day IL
Triston Casas: 60 Day IL
Nick Burdi: 60 Day IL
Justin Slaten: 60 Day IL
Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL
Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL
Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL
Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL
Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL
Houston
Jake Meyers: 10 Day IL
Isaac Paredes: 10 Day IL
Jeremy Pena: 10 Day IL
Lance McCullers: 15 Day IL
Shawn Dubin: 15 Day IL
Brandon Walter: 15 Day IL
Yordan Alvarez: 60 Day IL
Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL
Red Sox vs. Astros Game 1: Prediction and picks
The Astros are the favorites heading into the series opener despite being on the road. They are expected to do the business at Fenway Park on Friday with perennial All-Star Jose Altuve in red-hot form at the plate. Altuve is coming off a four-hit game against the Nationals, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
Picks: Astros (-137), Over 8 runs (-110)
Prediction: Astros 6, Red Sox 4