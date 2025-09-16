Red Sox vs. Athletics: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - September 16, 2025

The Boston Red Sox will continue their home stand in a three-game series against the Athletics on Tuesday. The two teams clashed last week in the West Coast, with the Red Sox recording two shutout victories and the A's winning the series finale.

Boston (82-68) dropped three games against the New York Yankees before winning the finale on Sunday. The Yankees leapfrogged the Red Sox and have a 1.0 game lead over them. However, they remain in the AL wild-card spots. The Athletics (70-80) have a four-game winning streak and are fourth in the AL West.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game 1: Betting odds and weather

Time: 6:45 EDT at Fenway Park

Money Line: Red Sox -161, Athletics +135

Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 67 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph R-L

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game 1: Injuries and lineups

Injuries

Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu: 10-day IL (Calf)

Roman Anthony: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Brennan Bernardino: 15-day IL (Lat)

Dustin May: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Jordan Hicks: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Richard Fitts: 15-day IL (Biceps)

Triston Casas: 60-day IL (Knee)

Marcelo Mayer: 60-day IL (Wrist)

Josh Winckowski: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Luis Guerrero: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Kutter Crawford: 60-day IL (Knee)

Patrick Sandoval: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Liam Hendriks: 60-day IL (Hip)

Tanner Houck: 60-day IL (Flexor)

Hunter Dobbins: 60-day IL (ACL)

Vaughn Grissom: 60-day IL (Foot)

Athletics

Denzel Clarke: 10-day IL (Abductor)

Max Muncy: 10-day IL (Hand)

Joey Estes: 15-day IL (Back)

Jacob Lopez: 15-day IL (Flexor)

Jack Perkins: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Luis Medina: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ben Bowden: 60-day IL (Lat)

Austin Wynns: 60-day IL (Abdomen)

Grant Holman: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Gunnar Hoglund: 60-day IL (Hip)

Jose Leclerc: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Tyler Soderstrom: day-to-day (Groin)

Expected lineups

Red Sox

RF Nate Eaton R 3B Alex Bregman R SS Trevor Story R 1B R. Gonzalez R DH R. Refsnyder R LF Jarren Duran L CF C. Rafaela R 2B Nick Sogard S C C. Narvaez R

Athletics

C S. Langeliers R DH Brent Rooker R 1B Nick Kurtz L RF Colby Thomas R SS Jacob Wilson R LF T. Soderstrom L 3B D. Hernaiz R CF L. Butler L 2B Zack Gelof R

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game 1: Expert picks and prediction

Jeffrey Springs (10-11, 4.28 ERA) will get the start for the Athletics. He has lost his last three starts, earning 10 runs in 16.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Boston will have its star rookie pitcher, Connelly Early, take the mound. In his first start, he struck out 11 batters through five scoreless innings.

The A's batting lineup is outpacing the Red Sox with a .280 collective batting average compared to Boston's .244 in the last 10 games. Romy Gonzalez has stepped up for the Red Sox with seven RBIs over that span. For the Athletics, Nick Kurtz has belted five home runs with nine RBIs.

Prediction: Red Sox 4, Athletics 3

Picks: Red Sox ML (-161), Under 9.0 runs

