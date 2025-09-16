  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Red Sox vs. Athletics: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - September 16, 2025

Red Sox vs. Athletics: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - September 16, 2025

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 16, 2025 14:18 GMT
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Athletics - Source: Imagn
Athletics are on their way to the East Coast for a three-game series (image credit: IMAGN)

The Boston Red Sox will continue their home stand in a three-game series against the Athletics on Tuesday. The two teams clashed last week in the West Coast, with the Red Sox recording two shutout victories and the A's winning the series finale.

Ad

Boston (82-68) dropped three games against the New York Yankees before winning the finale on Sunday. The Yankees leapfrogged the Red Sox and have a 1.0 game lead over them. However, they remain in the AL wild-card spots. The Athletics (70-80) have a four-game winning streak and are fourth in the AL West.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game 1: Betting odds and weather

Time: 6:45 EDT at Fenway Park

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Money Line: Red Sox -161, Athletics +135

Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 67 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph R-L

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game 1: Injuries and lineups

Injuries

Red Sox

  • Wilyer Abreu: 10-day IL (Calf)
  • Roman Anthony: 10-day IL (Oblique)
  • Brennan Bernardino: 15-day IL (Lat)
  • Dustin May: 15-day IL (Elbow)
  • Jordan Hicks: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
  • Richard Fitts: 15-day IL (Biceps)
  • Triston Casas: 60-day IL (Knee)
  • Marcelo Mayer: 60-day IL (Wrist)
  • Josh Winckowski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Luis Guerrero: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Kutter Crawford: 60-day IL (Knee)
  • Patrick Sandoval: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Liam Hendriks: 60-day IL (Hip)
  • Tanner Houck: 60-day IL (Flexor)
  • Hunter Dobbins: 60-day IL (ACL)
  • Vaughn Grissom: 60-day IL (Foot)
Ad

Athletics

  • Denzel Clarke: 10-day IL (Abductor)
  • Max Muncy: 10-day IL (Hand)
  • Joey Estes: 15-day IL (Back)
  • Jacob Lopez: 15-day IL (Flexor)
  • Jack Perkins: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
  • Luis Medina: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Ben Bowden: 60-day IL (Lat)
  • Austin Wynns: 60-day IL (Abdomen)
  • Grant Holman: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
  • Gunnar Hoglund: 60-day IL (Hip)
  • Jose Leclerc: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
  • Tyler Soderstrom: day-to-day (Groin)

Expected lineups

Red Sox

  1. RF Nate Eaton R
  2. 3B Alex Bregman R
  3. SS Trevor Story R
  4. 1B R. Gonzalez R
  5. DH R. Refsnyder R
  6. LF Jarren Duran L
  7. CF C. Rafaela R
  8. 2B Nick Sogard S
  9. C C. Narvaez R
Ad

Athletics

  1. C S. Langeliers R
  2. DH Brent Rooker R
  3. 1B Nick Kurtz L
  4. RF Colby Thomas R
  5. SS Jacob Wilson R
  6. LF T. Soderstrom L
  7. 3B D. Hernaiz R
  8. CF L. Butler L
  9. 2B Zack Gelof R

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game 1: Expert picks and prediction

Jeffrey Springs (10-11, 4.28 ERA) will get the start for the Athletics. He has lost his last three starts, earning 10 runs in 16.2 innings pitched.

Ad

Meanwhile, Boston will have its star rookie pitcher, Connelly Early, take the mound. In his first start, he struck out 11 batters through five scoreless innings.

The A's batting lineup is outpacing the Red Sox with a .280 collective batting average compared to Boston's .244 in the last 10 games. Romy Gonzalez has stepped up for the Red Sox with seven RBIs over that span. For the Athletics, Nick Kurtz has belted five home runs with nine RBIs.

Ad

Prediction: Red Sox 4, Athletics 3

Picks: Red Sox ML (-161), Under 9.0 runs

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications