Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 1, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays rallied to even the series against the Boston Red Sox last night, earning a win for only the second time in their last 10 games. Tonight, they'll aim for their first series win since taking two-of-three from the Braves in mid-April.
Jose Berrios will make his seventh start looking to tame Boston's bats, while Tanner Houck takes the mound for the Red Sox aiming to turn his train wreck of a season around.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays recent form and records
Boston
The Red Sox imploded in the middle innings of last night's game after getting out to a commanding 6-0 lead. The bullpen allowed Toronto to send the game to extras where the team lost for the 15th time and saw its three-game win streak go up in smoke.
While owners of a +.500 record, it's resulted in a $144 deficit for $100-per-bet MLB bettors. Boston has split its 18 overall games on the road (-$88).
Toronto
The Blue Jays snapped their three-game losing streak last night to claw to within two-games of being a .500 team (14-16). The win moved John Schneider's crew to 9-6 as a host, with the record amounting to a $169 return on investment for their backers.
Toronto currently sits 3.5-games out of first place in the AL East, which finds them +950 dogs to come back and win it at DK.
Injuries
Boston
- Connor Wong C 10 Day IL - Hand
- Masataka Yoshida LF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- Richard Fitts SP 15 Day IL - Pectoral
- Kutter Crawford SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Chris Murphy RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Zach Penrod SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Patrick Sandoval SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Toronto
- Nick Sandlin RP 15 Day IL - Back
- Max Scherzer SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Erik Swanson RP 15 Day IL - Hand
- Alek Manoah SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Ryan Burr RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Angel Bastardo SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Tanner Houck (0-2, 7.58 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 38 hits (6 HR) & 25 ER with a 24:12 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.
- Tossed 5.0 IP of 8 hit (0 HR) & 4 ER ball with 6:1 K/BB ratio vs. Cleveland last start.
- 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA & 37:14 K/BB ratio in 43.2 career IP thrown vs. the Blue Jays.
- 0-2 with a 11.65 ERA and 15:8 K/BB ratio in 17.0 IP on the road in 2025
Jose Berrios (1-1, 4.24 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 33 hits (6 HR) & 16 ER with a 28:15 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.
- Tossed 5.1 IP of 5 hit (0 HR) and 0 ER ball with 4:2 K/BB ratio at NY Yankees last start.
- 5-6 with a 3.66 ERA & 96:22 K/BB ratio in 98.1 career IP thrown vs. the Red Sox.
- 0-1 with a 5.94 ERA and 16:9 K/BB ratio in 16.2 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
Boston
Going strictly by batter versus pitcher data, you'll want to take a hard look at Jarren Duran in tonight's showdown with Jose Berrios. The lefty has owned Toronto's right-hander in the past collecting hits in half his 19 at-bats, with eight of those knocks going for extra-base hits.
He enters tonight's finale in a groove having hit safely in four straight games with four extra-base hits and six RBIs.
Toronto
There's plenty of data to analyze between the Blue Jays' bats and Tanner Houck. While several hitters have racked up hits, the damage has been limited.
If backing one tonight, consider Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He's 7-for-20 lifetime against Boston's righty with two doubles, and has collected hits in both games of this series, making his Hits + Runs + RBIs prop worth a look.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays expert picks and game prediction
As terrible Tanner Houck has been to this point of the season, he's excelled against Toronto throughout his career. One of his best starts of 2025 already came against them. Jose Berrios is due some positive regression within Rogers Centre where he's the owner of a career 3.50 ERA and .167 batting average against.
With each starting pitcher determined to show out in the finale, look for both offenses to be held in check until the bullpens take over making the under the position to invest in at DraftKings Sportsbook for the finale.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Toronto Wins 4-3