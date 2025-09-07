Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 7, 2025

The Boston Red Sox are on a three-game losing streak despite earning 23 runs. Two of them have come against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dbacks are on a four-game win streak, their third in 17 games.

Ad

The Red Sox (78-65), like the New York Yankees, were in striking distance of the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East lead, but that gap is currently at 4.5 games. Boston is still 3.5 games over the AL Wild Card cut-off.

The 4.5-game gap to the NL Wild Card spots might be too much for the Dbacks to overcome, but they will hope for a strong finish to the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Betting odds and weather

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET at Chase Field

Ad

Trending

Money Line: Red Sox -121, Diamondbacks +101

Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Injuries and lineups

Injuries

Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu: 10 Day IL (Calf),

Roman Anthony: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Jordan Hicks: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Richard Fitts: 15 Day IL (Biceps),

Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Marcelo Mayer: 60 Day IL (Wrist),

Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Luis Guerrero: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL (Hip),

Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL (Flexor),

Hunter Dobbins: 60 Day IL (ACL)

Ad

Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10 Day IL (ACL),

Anthony DeSclafani: 15 Day IL (Thumb),

Blake Walston: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Corbin Burnes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

A.J. Puk: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Christian Montes De Oca: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Cristian Mena: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Martinez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Kevin Ginkel: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Pavin Smith: 60 Day IL (Quadricep),

Tommy Henry: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Red Sox

LF Jarren Duran L 3B Alex Bregman R SS Trevor Story R 1B N. Lowe L 2B R. Gonzalez R DH M. Yoshida L CF C. Rafaela R RF R. Refsnyder R C C. Narvaez R

Ad

Diamondbacks

SS G. Perdomo S DH Ketel Marte S RF C. Carroll L C G. Moreno R 2B B. Alexander R 1B T. Locklear R CF Alek Thomas L 3B J. Lawlar R LF J. McCarthy L

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Expert picks and prediction

Brayan Bello (11-6, 3.07 ERA) faces Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.57 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Bello has earned just 8 runs in 25.0 innings of pitching in his last four starts, all of which Boston has won. Nelson has been decent, clocking in 24.1 innings in his last four starts, allowing 11 runs.

Ad

The Dbacks have pitched to a 2.50 ERA in the last ten games while scoring 4.9 runs per game. Corbin Carroll leads their home run count despite being robbed of a homer on Saturday by an epic catch by Ceddanne Rafaela.

Jarren Duran, Trevor Story and Alex Bregman are important pieces for the Red Sox.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5

Picks: Red Sox ML (-121), Over 9.0 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More