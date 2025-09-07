Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 7, 2025

The Boston Red Sox are on a three-game losing streak despite earning 23 runs. Two of them have come against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dbacks are on a four-game win streak, their third in 17 games.
The Red Sox (78-65), like the New York Yankees, were in striking distance of the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East lead, but that gap is currently at 4.5 games. Boston is still 3.5 games over the AL Wild Card cut-off.
The 4.5-game gap to the NL Wild Card spots might be too much for the Dbacks to overcome, but they will hope for a strong finish to the season.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Betting odds and weather
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET at Chase Field
Money Line: Red Sox -121, Diamondbacks +101
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Injuries and lineups
Injuries
Red Sox
- Wilyer Abreu: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Roman Anthony: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Jordan Hicks: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Richard Fitts: 15 Day IL (Biceps),
- Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Marcelo Mayer: 60 Day IL (Wrist),
- Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Luis Guerrero: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Hunter Dobbins: 60 Day IL (ACL)
Diamondbacks
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10 Day IL (ACL),
- Anthony DeSclafani: 15 Day IL (Thumb),
- Blake Walston: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Corbin Burnes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- A.J. Puk: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Christian Montes De Oca: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Cristian Mena: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Martinez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Kevin Ginkel: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Pavin Smith: 60 Day IL (Quadricep),
- Tommy Henry: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Expected Lineups
Red Sox
- LF Jarren Duran L
- 3B Alex Bregman R
- SS Trevor Story R
- 1B N. Lowe L
- 2B R. Gonzalez R
- DH M. Yoshida L
- CF C. Rafaela R
- RF R. Refsnyder R
- C C. Narvaez R
Diamondbacks
- SS G. Perdomo S
- DH Ketel Marte S
- RF C. Carroll L
- C G. Moreno R
- 2B B. Alexander R
- 1B T. Locklear R
- CF Alek Thomas L
- 3B J. Lawlar R
- LF J. McCarthy L
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Expert picks and prediction
Brayan Bello (11-6, 3.07 ERA) faces Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.57 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Bello has earned just 8 runs in 25.0 innings of pitching in his last four starts, all of which Boston has won. Nelson has been decent, clocking in 24.1 innings in his last four starts, allowing 11 runs.
The Dbacks have pitched to a 2.50 ERA in the last ten games while scoring 4.9 runs per game. Corbin Carroll leads their home run count despite being robbed of a homer on Saturday by an epic catch by Ceddanne Rafaela.
Jarren Duran, Trevor Story and Alex Bregman are important pieces for the Red Sox.
Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5
Picks: Red Sox ML (-121), Over 9.0 runs