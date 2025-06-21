Red Sox vs. Giants: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

The Boston Red Sox took the series opener 7-5 against the San Francisco Giants in a see-saw battle that went down to the wire. They now hope to win the series on Saturday against a Giants side who have been comfortable playing at home.
The Red Sox got their 10th win in 12 games on Friday night, and Alex Cora's team is on a roll in road series, having won their last three. However, they are still just fourth in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Giants remain 4.5 games behind the NL West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers and have lost six of their last eight.
Red Sox vs. Giants: Betting Odds & Weather
Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 4:05 p.m. ET
Money Line: Giants -130
Over/Under: Over 7.5 runs
Weather: Sunny, 63 degrees F, 18 mph wind out
Red Sox vs. Giants: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Red Sox
- Alex Bregman: 10 Day IL (Quadricep),
- Nick Burdi: 15 Day IL (Knee),
- Justin Slaten: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jordan Hicks: 15 Day IL (Toe),
- Liam Hendriks: 15 Day IL (Hip),
- Tanner Houck: 15 Day IL (Flexor),
- Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Masataka Yoshida: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Chris Murphy: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Giants
- Matt Chapman: 10 Day IL (Hand),
- Jerar Encarnación: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Tom Murphy: 60 Day IL (Back)
Expected Lineups
Red Sox
- LF Jarren Duran [L]
- 1B Abraham Toro [S]
- RF Wilyer Abreu [L]
- C C. Narvaez [R]
- DH R. Anthony [L]
- 3B M. Mayer [L]
- SS Trevor Story [R]
- 2B D. Hamilton [L]
- CF C. Rafaela [R]
Giants
- RF M. Yastrzemski [L]
- SS Willy Adames [R]
- DH R. Devers [L]
- LF Heliot Ramos [R]
- 1B D. Smith [L]
- 3B C. Schmitt [R]
- CF Jung Hoo Lee [L]
- 2B T. Fitzgerald [R]
- C P. Bailey [S]
Red Sox vs. Giants: Prediction and Picks
The starting pitching matchup is expected to be a fairly even contest. Brayan Bello (3-1, 3.49 ERA) starts for Boston against Landen Roupp (4-5, 3.99 ERA) for San Francisco. As a team, the Giants have a slightly better 3.27 ERA compared to the Red Sox's 3.93 ERA.
However, during their recent six-game win streak, the Red Sox didn't earn more than 3 runs in any game. This has shown as in the last 10 games, as Boston's batting has averaged .201, but they have still pulled off 8 wins. Ceddanne Rafaela has been their star, hitting a home run and 3 RBIs during that stretch. As for the Giants, they will look to Casey Schmidt, who has 3 homers in the last 10 games.
Picks: Giants -130, Over 7.5 runs
Prediction: Giants 5, Red Sox 4