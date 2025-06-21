  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Red Sox vs. Giants: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

Red Sox vs. Giants: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jun 21, 2025 10:42 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn
Red Sox and Giants face off in the second game of the series on Saturday (Source: Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox took the series opener 7-5 against the San Francisco Giants in a see-saw battle that went down to the wire. They now hope to win the series on Saturday against a Giants side who have been comfortable playing at home.

Ad

The Red Sox got their 10th win in 12 games on Friday night, and Alex Cora's team is on a roll in road series, having won their last three. However, they are still just fourth in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Giants remain 4.5 games behind the NL West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers and have lost six of their last eight.

Red Sox vs. Giants: Betting Odds & Weather

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Money Line: Giants -130

Over/Under: Over 7.5 runs

Weather: Sunny, 63 degrees F, 18 mph wind out

Red Sox vs. Giants: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Red Sox

  • Alex Bregman: 10 Day IL (Quadricep),
  • Nick Burdi: 15 Day IL (Knee),
  • Justin Slaten: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Jordan Hicks: 15 Day IL (Toe),
  • Liam Hendriks: 15 Day IL (Hip),
  • Tanner Houck: 15 Day IL (Flexor),
  • Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),
  • Masataka Yoshida: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),
  • Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Chris Murphy: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Ad

Giants

  • Matt Chapman: 10 Day IL (Hand),
  • Jerar Encarnación: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
  • Tom Murphy: 60 Day IL (Back)

Expected Lineups

Red Sox

  1. LF Jarren Duran [L]
  2. 1B Abraham Toro [S]
  3. RF Wilyer Abreu [L]
  4. C C. Narvaez [R]
  5. DH R. Anthony [L]
  6. 3B M. Mayer [L]
  7. SS Trevor Story [R]
  8. 2B D. Hamilton [L]
  9. CF C. Rafaela [R]

Giants

  1. RF M. Yastrzemski [L]
  2. SS Willy Adames [R]
  3. DH R. Devers [L]
  4. LF Heliot Ramos [R]
  5. 1B D. Smith [L]
  6. 3B C. Schmitt [R]
  7. CF Jung Hoo Lee [L]
  8. 2B T. Fitzgerald [R]
  9. C P. Bailey [S]
Ad

Red Sox vs. Giants: Prediction and Picks

The starting pitching matchup is expected to be a fairly even contest. Brayan Bello (3-1, 3.49 ERA) starts for Boston against Landen Roupp (4-5, 3.99 ERA) for San Francisco. As a team, the Giants have a slightly better 3.27 ERA compared to the Red Sox's 3.93 ERA.

However, during their recent six-game win streak, the Red Sox didn't earn more than 3 runs in any game. This has shown as in the last 10 games, as Boston's batting has averaged .201, but they have still pulled off 8 wins. Ceddanne Rafaela has been their star, hitting a home run and 3 RBIs during that stretch. As for the Giants, they will look to Casey Schmidt, who has 3 homers in the last 10 games.

Ad

Picks: Giants -130, Over 7.5 runs

Prediction: Giants 5, Red Sox 4

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications