Red Sox vs. Guardians series preview: Prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25-26, 2025

The Red Sox welcome the Guardians for Game 2 of a double-header in Boston. Originally, the first contest was scheduled for yesterday but was postponed due to inclement weather. Therefore, a double-header has been set for today with Game 1 scheduled at 1:10 p.m. and Game 2 at 6:10 p.m., Eastern time.

Boston are coming off two-straight losses at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. In spite of their rough form, the team still owns the second-best record in the AL East.

The Guardians, meanwhile, are claimed a series victory against the powerhouse Yankees. Cleveland has won five of its last six games.

Red Sox vs Guardians recent form and records

Boston currently holds a 14-13 win-loss card. They're 8-6 at home but despite of their winning record, they've tallied a run differential of -4 as the team is toiling in the middle of the pack when it comes to hitting and pitching.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Guardians have impressed as of late. The squad recently defeated the Yankees in a three-game set and swept the Pirates in the preceding series.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

BOS: Walker Buehler (3-1, 4.23 ERA), CLE: Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians

Highly-touted prospect Doug Nikhazy will be making his major league debut for the Guardians. The 25-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the then-Indians out of Ole Miss. Nikhazy posted a 3.44 ERA wtih a 1.25 WHIP in four starts with Triple-A Cloumbus this year.

Must-Watch Hitters

Boston Red Sox

Newly-minted Red Sock Alex Bregman is thriving in his new home. The two-time World Series-winning third baseman is batting .320/.393/.563 with an OPS of .956. Bregman has also collected five home runs, ten doubles, and 21 RBIs through 26 games.

Red Sox vs Guardians baseball betting odds

Saturday, 4/26 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs BOS -110 -1.5, +156 O 7.5, -129 CLE -100 +1.5, -188 U 7.5, +105

Red Sox vs Guardians expert picks and game prediction

Most linesmakers have the game even for both teams. Although Cleveland has the better record, conditions such as home field advantage for Boston and the backend of a double-header with a neophyte pitcher leveled the odds.

It would be intriguing if Guardians rookie Doug Nikhazy could stifle the relatively average Boston offense. After all, Cleveland has prided itself with its pitching pipeline throughout the past years.

New acquisition Walker Buehler would be tested on the mound for Boston as even though he has an impressive 3-1 card, he has yet to make a solid impression in terms of pitching statistics like expected ERA and whiff percentage.

Run Line: -1.5, +156

Total Runs, O 7.5, -129

Prediction: BOS wins, 6-4

